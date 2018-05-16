Paste mag shows love to local artists Wolfgang Zimmerman and She Returns From War

-
She Returns from War
National music site Paste Magazine has shown some love to local artists this month — namely She Returns From War
and Wolfgang Zimmerman.
Yesterday the site premiered She Returns From War’s latest single, “Dream Machine,”
off the upcoming LP Mirrored Moon Dance Hall
. “Dream Machine” features the guitar handiwork of ET Anderson’s Tyler Morris, who also worked on “Dreams” by Grace Joyner. It was produced by Wolfgang Zimmerman.
“I knew he would catch the vibe pretty quickly, and because of our great friendship we were able to read each other in the studio really well,” says She Returns From War’s Hunter Park, who also worked with Morris on her single “Swamp Witch.” She adds, “Tyler adds this perfectly displaced mathematical quality to a few songs over the record.”
Local country songstress Jordan Igoe is also featured on the track, during which we get to experience another side of the singer. “Jordan lending her background vocals to a song with more of a pop element was such a treat to hear as well,” Park says. “You can tell all three of these people know that songs have a soul and that soul will eventually invade the ears of listeners and to that process effective you have to put a piece of your own into it. All together the song really came together for me with such a Dream team behind it.”
Along with “Dream Machine,” the rest of the new album, was recorded with Zimmerman at the helm at Rialto Row.
Speaking of Zimmerman, he too was featured on Paste
earlier in the month with the debut of his solo work, the first single being “Paper Trails,” which can also be found on the 2018 SceneSC Sampler
. Zimmerman, who also performs as part of Brave Baby and has been a prominent local producer for years, got into recording in the first place to become a solo artist.
“I started at age eight, and by the time I was 11, I was playing guitar, while all my friends were out playing football or playing cops and robbers or something,” he says. “So I started recording then and for the next few years, it was like that was my zone, me working on my stuff by myself.
But when Zimmerman proved himself the studio savvy force that he is, he steadily became a producer in high demand. He spent the next 15 years giving his everything on everyone else’s music. “I was born a true solo artist in a way, and I’ve kind of suppressed it,” he says. “... And then somewhere about two years ago I wrote the song ‘Paper Trails.’”
The song was written during the time when Zimmerman operated his studio out of a storage unit and, when trying to move in with his girlfriend, had his application denied, because there was no real work history. “So I wrote the song ‘Paper Trails’ that I really love,” he says. “And it kind of has its own groovy, almost Quincy Jones-style production, with almost Prince-style vocals.”
He’s since been writing songs dealing with everything from family issues and trying to get a legit studio (Rialto Row is that dream realized) to Brave Baby and the Charleston music scene. “It’s kind of got that whole thing encapsulated in it, and I’ve had people behind me, like Rodrick Cliche, who really push me, like, ‘Dude, just go for this artistry thing all the way, because that’s who you really are.”
Be on the lookout for more works from Zimmerman in the coming months, in addition to album's he's produced for others, including Band of Horses, Futurebirds, and, of course, She Returns From War.