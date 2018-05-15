Tuesday, May 15, 2018

Mike Freund set to release 'And Now You Know' after two years in the works

So now you know

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Tue, May 15, 2018 at 3:38 PM

Local artist Mike Freund has worked on his new album for two years and the release, entitled And Now You Know, is finally ready to see the light of day.

The musician says it's a 10-song collection about the human condition. "It's about loss and solitude in a good-time rock and roll album," he said in a press release.

The record features his daughter Madisyn on backup vox in the single "What Would I Do Without You," set for an official release later this summer.

Celebrate the unveiling of And Now You Know at Rusty Bull Brewing Company (3005 W. Montague Ave.) on Sat. May 26 at 2 p.m.
Topics: Local Bands, Local Musicians

