Mike Freund set to release 'And Now You Know' after two years in the works

Local artist Mike Freund has worked on his new album for two years and the release, entitled And Now You Know, is finally ready to see the light of day.The musician says it's a 10-song collection about the human condition. "It's about loss and solitude in a good-time rock and roll album," he said in a press release.The record features his daughter Madisyn on backup vox in the single "What Would I Do Without You," set for an official release later this summer.Celebrate the unveiling ofat Rusty Bull Brewing Company (3005 W. Montague Ave.) on Sat. May 26 at 2 p.m.