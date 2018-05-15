Footlight players launch Queen Street Harmony Series

Footlight Players has plans this summer to open its space to original music in the heart of downtown Charleston, giving the city a new, unique, and good-sized listening room.Kicking off on Thurs. June 14 at Queen Street Playhouse (20 Queen St.), Queen Street Harmony Series welcomes Ferdinand the Bull at 7 p.m., followed by Avi Jacob at 8 p.m. and HoneySmoke at 9 p.m.Doors open at 6 p.m., and the music kicks at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 day-of.The theatre-like listening room is part of a growing local trend to bring live, original music into non-traditional downtown “music” venues, including Miller Gallery, The Gibbes Museum of Art, Gage Hall, The Charleston Library Society, and PURE Theatre.