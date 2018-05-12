LIVE MUSIC: A live recording from Young Mister, a dance workout at The Fake Race, and Mystic Vibrations join the Gibbes' Garden Concert Series

click to enlarge

Wed. May 168 p.m.$15Miller GallerySteven Fiore has had two distinct careers as a musician. Under his own name, on his album Youth & Magic, Fiore was a singer/songwriter in the folk-rock mode, writing catchy acoustic-electric songs of introspection and heartache. As Young Mister, Fiore indulged a stoner-rock alter ego, touring with a full band and banging out a raw, gritty sound that cranked the guitars and stripped away the polish. And for his show at the Miller Gallery, which will be made available to those in attendance as a recording immediately after the show, he’s decided to be both. “I did a full band tour last year, and I decided to take a break from that with a solo show at Eclectic Café & Vinyl,” Fiore says. “And the concept was to do Youth & Magic, my first full length release, start to finish and revisit those old songs. It was very well-received, and I had people asking me about older stuff, so I thought I could set up another solo show and do two sets: One of Young Mister stuff and one of older songs that people have been requesting to hear live.” —WEDNESDAYw/ Sista Misses, DJ rDOT, IlladellSat. May 129 p.m.$5The Royal AmericanYou know what sucks? Running. You know what’s awesome? Helping nonprofits while listening to rap music. And thanks to Enough Pie, Charleston Sticks Together, and IllVibe the Tribe, you can dress up in athletic wear just to dance to kickin’ rap beats with the Fake Race Dance Party. This is the fourth Fake Race to be thrown. The focus of this one is to aide nonprofit Enough Pie. “The reason why we did the party is to give the people of Charleston the opportunity to listen to unadulterated rap music, which is not really something you can do in the downtown area, and to give people an opportunity to feel comfortable while doing it,” says Enough Pie board member and City Paper writer KJ Kearney. This incarnation of the event will help the organization’s Awakening: Motion series, which is a public art project meant to transform the Upper Peninsula through the power of a united community. Awakening: Motion’s initiative is to improve transportation in downtown, whether it be in a car, on foot, on the bus, or on a bike. Because of the theme of the event and the fact that it’s a dance marathon full of hard-hitting rap beats, all attendees need to wear their best, and most comfortable, workout clothes. —SATURDAYMystic VibrationsWed. May 167 p.m.$25/members, $35/non-membersGibbes Museum of ArtWhen asked to describe the sound of Mystic Vibrations, singer and guitarist Ric Williams gave us the poetic description: “We play reggae music.” He actually didn’t say much else. Like, at all. But, that might honestly be all there is to say about the group’s sound. Formed in 1992 by Williams, the Jamaican roots band has released two albums (People Get Ready and Busy Street) that hit upon the typical themes you’d hear in a Bad Brains song. Capitalism’s evil, inner strength, and finding spiritual peace are the usual beats Mystic Vibrations hits in their chill Jamaican rhythms. Williams descriptively says that the band writes about “current affairs.” He actually didn’t say much else, again. The show at the Gibbes is in partnership with the Charleston Music Hall and is part of their Garden Concert Series. Williams, of course, had a very succinct way of describing Mystic Vibrations shows. “We play to the vibes,” he says. The plein-air performance is all part of the Gibbes Museum of Art’s Garaden Concert Series. Guests are welcome to settle into its Lenhardt Garden with your own picnic, including booze and a lawn chair. —WEDNESDAY