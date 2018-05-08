The War and Treaty will open Spoleto finale at The Joe

click to enlarge Provided

The War & Treaty at Cayamo, a concert-filled cruise experience

Spoleto finale opener announcements are always anticipated ones, and this year's are no different. For Spoleto 2018, *drum roll* The War & Treaty will kick off the finale festivities, which will be held at The Joe for the very first time on June 10. The Lone Bellow is the finale headliner.Y'all should take a moment to listen the War & Treaty above if you're unfamiliar. Just back from the Shaky Knees stage, the husband-and-wife duo pack a punch, and a bunch of spine-tingling soul."We are SO excited about this duo — and their big backup band — and what they’ll bring to the whole concert experience," Jenny Ouellette, Spoleto Festival USA public relations manager said. "The War & Treaty will be coming directly from Bonnaroo, so there’s a chance soundcheck will happen as concertgoers start arriving."Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The War & Treaty goes live at 6:45 p.m., followed by the Lone Bellow at 8 p.m. and, finally, fireworks.Another change to this year's finale: No more bring-your-own-picnics. But concessions can be purchased on site.