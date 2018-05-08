Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Langston Hughes III releases live performance ahead of new album

Just Relax, Y’all

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Tue, May 8, 2018 at 10:51 AM


click to enlarge screen_shot_2018-05-07_at_2.49.30_pm.png
Don’t you love it when artists know their working on something great? Like the time Q-Tip told everyone the sophomore slump was about to get wrecked by The Low End Theory, Langston Hughes III just announced to the world that their ready to kick ass in 2018 with their live performance at the Martin Gallery. The live show, which is a part of their ongoing Merlot Moments series, was originally recorded in 2017, but was uploaded to SoundCloud over the weekend.

The whole thing is as energetic as a rap show should be. Maximillion and Chawle Dawk da Superstar prove again and again that they haven’t lost their step since their Da Phlayva or Carolina Pathfindaz days. Flow-wise, they even fulfill their promise to bring golden age hip-hop into the modern day, with impressive socially conscious rhymes  that don’t let up on the throttle. The group even gets a little theatrical with an intro poetry reading of “Dream Deferred” from their namesake author. There are too many great moments in the half-hour recording to list.

The best part is that all of this is just the buildup. Langston Hughes is gearing up to release their first full-length album in the summer. Do yourself a favor and give the link a click to see why you should be hyped.
Topics: Local Bands, Local Musicians

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS