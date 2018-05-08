Langston Hughes III releases live performance ahead of new album

click to enlarge
Don’t you love it when artists know their working on something great? Like the time Q-Tip told everyone the sophomore slump was about to get wrecked by The Low End Theory
, Langston Hughes III just announced to the world that their ready to kick ass in 2018 with their live performance at the Martin Gallery. The live show,
which is a part of their ongoing Merlot Moments series, was originally recorded in 2017, but was uploaded to SoundCloud over the weekend.
The whole thing is as energetic as a rap show should be. Maximillion and Chawle Dawk da Superstar prove again and again that they haven’t lost their step since their Da Phlayva or Carolina Pathfindaz days. Flow-wise, they even fulfill their promise to bring golden age hip-hop into the modern day, with impressive socially conscious rhymes that don’t let up on the throttle. The group even gets a little theatrical with an intro poetry reading of “Dream Deferred” from their namesake author. There are too many great moments in the half-hour recording to list.
The best part is that all of this is just the buildup. Langston Hughes is gearing up to release their first full-length album in the summer. Do yourself a favor and give the link
a click to see why you should be hyped.