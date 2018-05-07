Monday, May 7, 2018

Footlight Players launch Queen Street Harmony Series

Charleston's latest listening room

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Mon, May 7, 2018 at 11:34 AM

Footlight Players has plans this summer to open its space to original music in the heart of downtown Charleston, giving the city a new, unique, and well-sized listening room with the launch of the Queen Street Harmony Series.

Kicking off on Thurs. June 14 at Queen Street Playhouse (20 Queen St.), the original music showcase welcomes Ferdinand the Bull at 7 p.m. followed by Avi Jacob at 8 p.m. and HoneySmoke at 9 p.m.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the music kicks at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 day-of.

The theatre-like listening room is part of a growing local trend to bring live, original music into non-traditional downtown "music" venues, including Miller Gallery, The Gibbes Museum of Art, The Charleston Library Society, and PURE Theatre.
