Ohm Radio proposes relocation

Jonathan Boncek

Ohm Radio announced this week that instead of holding its annual Sweet Corn Cookoff, the station will focus on a new initiative: moving headquarters to Workshop at Pacific Box & Crate (1505 King St.). Details will be outlined for the public on Mon. May 14 at Workshop during its Ohm Radio Donor & DJ Appreciation Event & Relocation Q&A. The drop-in event is from 4:30 to 7 p.m.“For anyone who has ever donated time, talent, or energy to Ohm Radio, the first beer of the evening will be complimentary thanks to support from Edmunds Oast Brewing Company,” President of Media Reform SC Vikki Matsis said in a press release.At the drop-in, Matsis and Ohm colleagues will outline new programming and events that would be enabled by the relocation, including live programming Monday through Friday 3-5 p.m., one live music performance and interview per week to promote local and touring musicians, one educational microphone workshop per month, monthly public meetings, and a live broadcast every Saturday morning during Pacific Box & Crate’s farmer’s market.For more info, stop into Workshop or stay tuned to the CP for a full feature on Wed. May 16.