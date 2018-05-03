Live Music: Trondossa; JD McPherson; Live in Color; Box Jam; Marsh Jam

click to enlarge Provided

FUNK | Marsh Jam

Big Mean Sound Machine

w/ The Pinkerton Raid

Thurs. May 3

5:30 p.m.

Free

The Bend

The Bend's family-friendly Marsh Jam series returns this week, joining the North Charleston Arts Fest with a mix of funk, psychedelia, and afrobeat coming out of one Big Mean Sound Machine. "We were looking for a really fun band that would appeal to a large audience," says Deputy Director of North Charleston Cultural Arts department Ann Simmons. The dance party, world music vibes of Big Mean Sound Machine and the Americana-indie pop of North Carolinians the Pinkerton Raid will provide this idyllic riverside setting with a night of crunchy grooves and love-one-another tunes. —Heath Ellison THURSDAY

BOX JAM | Finnegan Bell

w/ Tyler Boone, Big Yen

Thurs. May 3

8 p.m.

$5

Tin Roof

Local radio listeners will know the name Richard Bachschmidt. Sometimes called Charleston's "Morning Mayor," but often just referred to as "Box," Bachschmidt brought his tenure in the radio business to a close after 23 years. Of course, not much time passed (maybe, one, two hours) before he decided to jump into his next adventure: a concert series that promotes his favorite bands and artists. "I wasn't done talking to people," says Bachschmidt. "Once I stepped away from my job, it didn't take very long for so many people to reach out with their well wishes and their encouragement and their hope that I would continue in some vein." His response to all the comeback requests is 1. His Box in the Morning debut on online radio this week (via the Mixlr app) and 2. The series he's referring to as Box Jam. The first show of what Bachschmidt hopes will be many includes folk rockers Finnegan Bell, singer-songwriter Tyler Boone, and psychedelic collective Big Yen. Currently, Bachschmidt is working with other promoters to get more Box Jams going. "We have a few more lineups that we're working on and finalizing, and we're hoping to present that at different venues throughout the city," he says. —Heath Ellison THURSDAY

HIP-HOP | Live in Color

w/ Matt Monday, B-Kiddo, SistaMisses, Illadel

Sat. May 5

9 p.m.

$10

The Purple Buffalo

Do you dig the meditative joy of coloring? Do you love the euphoric high of hip-hop? Well, you gotta check out Live in Color, brought to you by Charleston Sticks Together and the North Charleston Arts Festival. The concept goes like this: Anyone attending will be given a choice of up to four coloring sheets, all illustrated by notable Atlanta-based graphic artist Larry Luk, after which you'll find a place to perch inside the Purple Buffalo and get to coloring with goodies supplied by Artist & Craftsmen. All the while, DJs SistaMisses and Illadell will get the party started with a mix of current and old-school hip-hop tunes that will make it hard for y'all to sit still (trust). Also on the agenda is live hip-hop from 2018 City Paper Best Hip-Hop artist, Matt Monday, as well as B-Kiddo, a lady whose lyrical abilities will make your mouths drop (trust) and your dance moves pop. The whole night promises to be a journey filled with creativity, and you're invited to sit in the driver's seat. Pretty cool, eh? —Kelly Rae Smith SATURDAY

ROCKABILLY | JD McPherson

w/ Caleb Caudle

Fri. May 4

9 p.m.

$15

Pour House

What is it about the rejection of studio polish, about the embrace of filthy distortion, outdated, fuzzy microphones, and untamed electric guitars that feels so good? What is it about that decidedly raw, old-school rock sound that still draws us in? Whatever that primal pull is, JD McPherson is reveling in it. The singer/guitarist loves to dive into unkempt guitar riffs, pumping analog rhythm sections and vocal tones layered in biker grease, and his latest album Undivided Heart & Soul sounds like a particularly hot bar band on a particularly hot night with a particularly damn good set of songs. That's cliched-sounding, sure, but those clichés exist for a reason. When the fuzz-toned bullroar riff kicks in on "Lucky Penny," or the drums start bouncing up against the barrelhouse piano on "Crying's Just a Thing You Do," or the upright bass thumps through the changes on "Bloodhound Rock," it's kinda hard not to think, "Damn, this whole ‘rock ‘n' roll' thing might just catch on after all." —Vincent Harris FRIDAY

FESTIVAL | Trondossa Music & Arts Festival

w/ Sturgill Simpson, Widespread Panic, Margo Price, Big Something, Moon Tax, Hiss Golden Messenger

Sat. May 5-Sun. May 6

3 p.m. (both days)

$86 (single day), $171 (both days)

Riverfront Park

The big names hitting the stage at the Trondossa Music & Arts Festival probably don't need too much of an introduction. Sturgill Simpson is one of the most recognizable names in alt-country these days, to the extent that you could probably take the "alt" out at this point. And Widespread Panic has been a beloved jam band for decades. But check out the undercard of this festival and you'll see some great bands you might not be as familiar with. Margo Price's 2017 album All American Made was justifiably one of the most acclaimed records of the year, a bracing blast of badass modern country rock topped by Price's powerhouse vocals, a mix of Dolly Parton's high lonesome purity and Loretta Lynn's earthy attitude. Moon Taxi's new album Let the Record Play is aim-for-the-back-row anthemic guitar pop with a synthesized sheen; Big Something takes reggae-spiked jam-rock and makes it something more massive, almost like an ambient soundscape; and the fast-rising Hiss Golden Messenger creates a vintage-sounding brand of rough-hewn roots-rock that resembles what Dylan was doing in the '70s before he found God. —Vincent Harris SATURDAY & SUNDAY