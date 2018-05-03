Beat Juice: 11 Questions with Little Bird

click to enlarge

From a homemade basement studio in Annapolis, Md., all the way to 1770 Records' 2016 "Band of the Year," Little Bird has worked its way into locals' hearts with their blend of surf rock, jazz, and Americana. So yeah, this crew has swanky dinner party jams and melodic date night tunes covered.When they aren't coveting D'Allesandro's pies or Bagel Nation sammies, Little Bird is on tour spreading the gospel of Familiar, their April 1, 2018 release. You can also find the band on the mic at local events like the Elliotborough Block Party on Sat. May 19. ’Til then, find out a little more about members Oleg, Ben, James, and Jay in this week's Beat Juice.Kamasi Washington (Oleg)Little Feat (James)"Honey Leak" (Ben)Laying down in the grass with a Denver Bagel with bacon, an iced coffee, and a warm "hello" from my friend Denise at Bagel Nation on James Island (James)Mo Lowda & The Humble @ Royal American (Everyone)Music Farm 4.1.2018. I would wine and dine Music Farm and we would grow old together, maybe buy an RV and retire to travel the Midwest together. (Jay)D'Allesandro's (Everyone)Would love to work with Blake Mills (Jay)Red Rocks, or Gorge (James)Our music friends — we have so many friends. All the bands and friends we get to collaborate with and lay in the grass with. (James)We're excited for The Elliotborough Block Party on Sat. May 19. (Jay)