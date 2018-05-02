Charleston Sound Studios to give away 10 free recording sessions

This year’s Best of Charleston Best Recording Studio, Charleston Sound, is giving away 10 free recording sessions to celebrate their 10th anniversary.
“Each session is full day’s worth of time in the studio — a $750 value each,” says owner Jeff Hodges. “A single could be recorded ... maybe even an EP or more if the artist is well prepared.”
The contest runs now until Mon. May 21, and the celebration also includes studio discounts all summer long from the guys who helped Darius Rucker’s rendition of “Wagon Wheel” reach certified triple platinum.
“We’re doing it because we are thankful to be here 10 years and have such wonderful clients and support in the community,” says Hodges. “We’ve always tried to give back and this is just an example ... Earning the ‘best of’ title for recording studios since the category was added shows that it matters to the community, too. So it’s just a celebration and we wanted to give back some love.”
To register to win, head over Charleston Sound’s Facebook page
.