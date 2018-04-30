Bonnie Raitt cancels dates with James Taylor due to health issue, but show will continue

click to enlarge Provided

Due to an unexpected medical issue requiring immediate attention, including surgery, Bonnie Raitt has had to cancel her upcoming tour with James Taylor & His All-Star Band — and, yes, that goes for their upcoming show at North Charleston Coliseum on May 15. However, the singer's prognosis is positive and her team expects a full recovery.In today's press release, Raitt says, "I’m deeply sorry to have to disappoint my fans, James and colleagues with these cancellations. I was so looking forward to our tour, but I’m very grateful that the doctors feel this can be taken care of with surgery. I’m feeling strong and am in great hands with my wonderful team. I fully expect to return for the second leg of the US tour in June followed by our European tour in July. Thank you all for your concern and understanding that the best gift you could give me is respecting my wish for privacy and giving me space to heal. Can’t wait to see you all back on the road again soon!"Taylor says, "This summer was to be Bonnie’s and my second summer touring together. We wanted to do it again because it was such good fun the first time, we didn’t want it to end. We are so looking forward to having her rejoin the tour in mid-June. Of course, there is no question as to the priority of your health, Bonnie. You will be constantly in our hearts and minds until we see you in June."Taylor will move ahead with events during the first leg of the summer tour tagged as an "Evening with James Taylor & His All-Star Band."Raitt should be raring to go again this summer, rejoining the tour beginning with St. Paul, Minn.'s show on June 22.