The Rock*A*Teens, feat. Charleston's T Ballard Lesemann, featured on NPR

Cabbagetown's Rock*A*Teens, influential garage rockers from the ’90s, early-aughts, were featured on NPR today ahead of the release of the band's first album in 18 years, Sixth House (out June 29, Merge Records). Charleston drummer T Ballard Lesemann, former City Paper music editor, began performing with the band in 1998, and will hit the road with the the Teens this week opening up for Superchunk.
All Songs Considered's Lars Gotrich said of the band's emergence in the eccentric and cheap ’hood of Cabbagetown (just outside of Atlanta): "Borne of this desperate and creative scene, the Rock*A*Teens' not-quite-rock haze was thick and mysterious, like a pair of cigarette-smoke-caked velvet lounge drapes smothering the stage, drenched in reverb."
Rock*A*Teens also just released its first new single in nearly two decades: "Go Tell Everybody," a banger of a tune that is, according to NPR, about Jesus' disciple, Bartholomew.
The band reunited in 2014 to celebrate the Merge's 25th anniversary as well as the vinyl reissue of 2000's Sweet Bird of Youth.
Rock*A*Teens are set to open up for fellow Merge Records artists Superchunk this Thursday in Atlanta, Friday in Carrboro, and Saturday in Asheville.