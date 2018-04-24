The 5th Annual Summer Shindig returns to The Royal American in June

click to enlarge
-
Poster Design by Sisal Creative
The Summer Shindig returns to the Royal American on Sat. June 30 at 4:30 p.m. with a multi-genre lineup of eight acts performing throughout the evening on one huge outdoor stage. This year's bill is a beaut: electro-dance duo 2 Slices, alt-hip-hop act Little Stranger, hip-hop artist Benjamin Starr, Americana power duo InLaws, electro band Human Resources, harmonic rockers Sondor Blue, electro-pop Babe Club (members of SUSTO), and garage rockers Rare Creatures.
InLaws — Mechanical River's Joel T Hamilton and Indianola's Owen Beverly — were a scene staple nearly a decade ago and will perform songs from their upcoming album release.
The Shindig will feature grub from the Royal American and Home Team BBQ, plus TBA food trucks. Beer trucks will be parked in the lot.
The Summer Shindig began as an affair strictly for Hearts & Plugs artists but since the label dissolved two years ago following Southern Discomfort, it's turned into a bigger day-long festival celebrating a more varied lineup of genres, serving a more diverse group of fans.
Tickets are $20 and are on sale now.