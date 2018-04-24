Shovels & Rope rolled out a rockin' red carpet for High Water artists

click to enlarge
Jonathan Stout
City Paper's Bad Jon photography grabbed some killer Polaroid shots backstage (and out front) and gave them back to the artists as sweet little souvenirs.
High Water Festival is over, but we're still swooning — and from the sound of it, the featured artists probably are, too.
The Shovels & Rope-curated fest had a backstage bonanza of treats, from stick-and-poke tattoos to lush vintage lounges. Here are some of the ways ShoRo made their people feel pretty baller backstage.
Stick & Poke Tattoos by Casey Jane
Luke Mitchell
The High Divers' husband-and-wife members/vocalists Luke Mitchell and Mary Alice Connor commemorated High Water stick-and-poke style.
High Water artists like the High Divers' Luke Mitchell and Mary Alice Connor as well as SUSTO's Dries Vandenberg were all about the stick-and-poke tats by Casey Jane happening backstage.
Mitchell's commemorates the High Divers' last-minute addition to Sunday's lineup with a small snippet of waves seen in the festival's branding.
Magic by Casey Magic
Self-described DIY punk-rock magician Casey Magic is based in North Carolina but can be seen any ol' place his close-up magic takes him, including backstage at High Water. Artist Rhett Miller didn't perform at High Water, but check the below pic as 'regrammed' by Casey, in which Miller praises ShoRo for upping the ante at High Water with backstage brilliance.
Portraits by Sully Sullivan
Local photographer Sully Sullivan
put together a stunning portrait station backstage, featuring a shack sunken in water, the rooftop being all that remains.
Artists and their friends and family had the opportunity to be captured by Sullivan.
Vintage lounges by The French Eclectic
The French Eclectic
HIgh Water artist Nicole Atkins kicks back on The French Eclectic's handiwork
We gave The French Eclectic
a shoutout in last year's Best Of Charleston issue, and High Water's hip to the local company's insanely gorgeous aesthetic, too — the artist lounges were beautifully curated by the vintage/specialty rental company. Here's (above) High Water artist Nicole Atkins having a leisurely hang in one of their specially erected scenes.
Beers via Chug-A-Lug Wagon
Chug-A-Lug Wagon
Instagram
According to Chug-a-Lug Wagon owner Theresa Wolf (here with ShoRo's Cary Ann Heart), the idea for the Chug-a-Lug Wagon came after working in the event staging industry for years.
is an adorable new, wonderfully twee vehicle to hit the Charleston streets, and it was parked beneath the oaks over the weekend with Lagunitas beers on tap.
Seaborne Oyster Co. bar
Kelly Rae Smith
Seaborne Oyster Co also shucked their goodies at the Low Tide Social, Friday's High Water kickoff party.
Nothing says spoil-the-artists more than a bar of freshly shucked oysters from Seaborne Oyster Co., who were backstage shucking the good stuff on the spot.