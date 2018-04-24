Raury will perform a secret sunset show at a beach near you today

Popular folk/hip-hop/experimental/truly genre-defying artist Raury
, who was featured in 2015 on the cover of hip-hop magazine XXL
in its famed annual Freshman list, will perform a "secret" sunset show today on Sullivan's Island.
Billed as Come to the Woods, the concert is part of a series of DIY shows the Atlanta-based artist has performed across the South — Nashville, Athens, Atlanta, Savannah, Orlando — in recent months, with fans arriving to parks and forests with blankets and flashlights. FYI: Raury drops exact location hints via Instagram
.
The acoustic series is in context with the atmospheric, beautifully cohesive collection of 22 songs the singer released on Soundcloud on Sat. April 21 entitled The Woods
, featuring two acoustic tracks with Corrine Bailey Rae.
The album is also in 432hz, "the frequency of nature," the artist announced on Twitter over the weekend. Raury, who left Columbia Records earlier this year citing creative differences, also said this about The Woods,
through a series of tweets:
"It's not just 22 songs it's an album called The Woods. He took a year to master self-engineering and live show direction and will be able to record his next album in the forests. Until further notice, Raury is in the woods with his jeep and his dog. And he is playing shows wherever the "law" can't stop him. So I'm gonna not chase fame, but instead chase the dream that we can live in our true nature and we will not die. We will be fine. I know my life is a message. I am a message. And I believe we are disconnected from our true nature...I do not it all, but I do know y'all are here for me and y'all deserve this music for free. I know I am protected and this world loves me
I'm in the drivers seat of my existence and I am doing everything true to my heart, I do not know exactly EVERYTHING I am doing.?"
For details on where to go today, you'll have to follow Raury on social media. We don't want to totally ruin the underground aspect of the gig, ya dig?