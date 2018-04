Raury will perform a secret sunset show at a beach near you today

Popular folk/hip-hop/experimental/truly genre-defying artist Raury , who was featured in 2015 on the cover of hip-hop magazinein its famed annual Freshman list, will perform a "secret" sunset show today on Sullivan's Island.Billed as Come to the Woods, the concert is part of a series of DIY shows the Atlanta-based artist has performed across the South — Nashville, Athens, Atlanta, Savannah, Orlando — in recent months, with fans arriving to parks and forests with blankets and flashlights. FYI: Raury drops exact location hints via Instagram The acoustic series is in context with the atmospheric, beautifully cohesive collection of 22 songs the singer released on Soundcloud on Sat. April 21 entitled, featuring two acoustic tracks with Corrine Bailey Rae.The album is also in 432hz, "the frequency of nature," the artist announced on Twitter over the weekend. Raury, who left Columbia Records earlier this year citing creative differences, also said this aboutthrough a series of tweets:For details on where to go today, you'll have to follow Raury on social media. We don't want to totally ruin the underground aspect of the gig, ya dig?