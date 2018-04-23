Monday, April 23, 2018

PHOTOS: All the crowds from High Water Festival 2018

Sea of people

Posted by Sam Spence on Mon, Apr 23, 2018 at 2:22 PM

click to enlarge JONATHON STOUT
  • Jonathon Stout
Any live music lover will tell you that no matter how loud and how rockin' the talent is on stage, the experience of seeing your favorite musician in person is all about the crowd you're with.

High Water Festival is no exception to that rule, and the Charleston crowds that turned out to see Shovels and Rope and all their buddies perform were certainly treated to yet another year of great tunes in the idyllic environs of North Charleston's Riverfront Park.

Here's a look back at the sea of people at High Water 2018.
Slideshow All the crowds from High Water Festival 2018
All the crowds from High Water Festival 2018 13 slides
All the crowds from High Water Festival 2018 All the crowds from High Water Festival 2018 All the crowds from High Water Festival 2018 All the crowds from High Water Festival 2018 All the crowds from High Water Festival 2018 All the crowds from High Water Festival 2018 All the crowds from High Water Festival 2018 All the crowds from High Water Festival 2018 All the crowds from High Water Festival 2018
All the crowds from High Water Festival 2018
By Jonathon Stout
Click to View 13 slides

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS