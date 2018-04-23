Monday, April 23, 2018

High Water Festival 2019 will take place April 13-14

Third time's a charm

Posted by Sam Spence on Mon, Apr 23, 2018 at 10:06 AM

click to enlarge JONATHON STOUT
  • Jonathon Stout
Cary Ann and Michael will bring back their hometown music festival for a third year in 2019 on the weekend of April 13-14, 2019.

In an Instagram post Monday morning by Shovels and Rope after the band's second annual festival closed out on Sunday, the duo said, "We are so incredibly grateful to be a part of this event in our hometown and it’s such an honor to work alongside so many great people with big beautiful hearts."

Tickets for the 2018 fest went on sale in early November of 2017 at HighWaterFest.com, so mark your astrolabes.


Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS