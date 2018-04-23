High Water Festival 2019 will take place April 13-14

Thank you @highwaterfest. We are so incredibly grateful to be a part of this event in our hometown and it’s such an honor to work alongside so many great people with big beautiful hearts. Thanks to everyone that worked so hard to help bring this thing to life. Thanks to all of the bands for taking a chance on our baby fest and thank YOU for showing up and representing our fair city with love, enthusiasm and good vibes. 📸 @corabell99 & @theaustinnelson Big love to @dogwoodartistmgmt @ac_ent @thislifeinspired and all our sponsors and charity partners!

A post shared by Shovels & Rope (@shovelsnrope) on Apr 23, 2018 at 6:34am PDT