PHOTOS: High Water Festival 2018 Day 1 is one for the books

The second-annual High Water Festival kicked off yesterday with perfect weather, the river breezes beautifully carrying the epic sounds coming from the stages. From Cary Ann Hearst’s powerfully raucous version of “Do You Want to Die” during Shrimp Records Family Band’s set to the end-of-the-night stillness of just Jeff Tweedy his guitar, this year’s fest is already one for the books. And we still have another day of mouth-watering acts to go and, from the looks of it, another day of ideal temperatures, with the high being 70 degrees and most of the afternoon cloudy — all the easy-to-sunburn sing hallelujah.Get there early today to catch Charleston’s own High Divers at 12:30 p.m., a late but deserving addition to the lineup. Here’s what Day 2 looks like in its entirety:Noon: Gates open12:30 p.m. The High Divers1-1:45 p.m. T. Hardy Morris1:45-2:30 p.m. Valerie June2:30-3:15 p.m. Joshua Hedley3:15-4 p.m. Tank and The Bangas4-4:45 p.m. M. Ward4:45-5:45 p.m. Shakey Graves5:45-6:30 p.m. Hamilton Leithauser6:30-7:45 p.m. Shovels & Rope7:45-8:45 p.m. Susto8:45-10 p.m. Band of HorsesNo High Water ticket? You can still get in on Pass the Peas brunch extravaganza, happening from 11:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. today.Here's a recap of some stellar moments from High Water Festival 2018 Day 1 thanks to BadJon.