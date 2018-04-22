PHOTOS: High Water Festival 2018 Day 1 is one for the books

click to enlarge
Jonathon Stout
Brandi Carlile
The second-annual High Water Festival kicked off yesterday with perfect weather, the river breezes beautifully carrying the epic sounds coming from the stages. From Cary Ann Hearst’s powerfully raucous version of “Do You Want to Die” during Shrimp Records Family Band’s set to the end-of-the-night stillness of just Jeff Tweedy his guitar, this year’s fest is already one for the books. And we still have another day of mouth-watering acts to go and, from the looks of it, another day of ideal temperatures, with the high being 70 degrees and most of the afternoon cloudy — all the easy-to-sunburn sing hallelujah.
Get there early today to catch Charleston’s own High Divers at 12:30 p.m., a late but deserving addition to the lineup. Here’s what Day 2 looks like in its entirety:
Noon: Gates open
12:30 p.m. The High Divers
1-1:45 p.m. T. Hardy Morris
1:45-2:30 p.m. Valerie June
2:30-3:15 p.m. Joshua Hedley
3:15-4 p.m. Tank and The Bangas
4-4:45 p.m. M. Ward
4:45-5:45 p.m. Shakey Graves
5:45-6:30 p.m. Hamilton Leithauser
6:30-7:45 p.m. Shovels & Rope
7:45-8:45 p.m. Susto
8:45-10 p.m. Band of Horses
No High Water ticket? You can still get in on Pass the Peas brunch extravaganza, happening from 11:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. today.
Here's a recap of some stellar moments from High Water Festival 2018 Day 1 thanks to BadJon.
Jonathon Stout
VIP section
Jonathon Stout
Nicole Atkins
Jonathon Stout
Nicole Atkins
Jonathon Stout
Ian Felice
Jonathon Stout
Joel Hamilton of Shrimp Records Family Band
Jonathon Stout
Shovels & Rope's Michael Trent, Shrimp Records Family Band
Jonathon Stout
Jack Burg, Shrimp Records Family Band
Jonathon Stout
St Paul & the Broken Bones
Jonathon Stout
St Paul & the Broken Bones
Jonathon Stout
St Paul & the Broken Bones
Jonathon Stout
The Wild Reeds
Jonathon Stout
St Paul & the Broken Bones
Jonathon Stout
The Wild Reeds
Jonathon Stout
The Wild Reeds
Jonathon Stout
The Wild Reeds
Jonathon Stout
Brandi Carlile
Jonathon Stout
Brandi Carlile
Jonathon Stout
High Water Festival 2018
Jonathon Stout
Brandi Carlile
Jonathon Stout
Sadler Vaden, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
Jonathon Stout
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit