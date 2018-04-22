Sunday, April 22, 2018

PHOTOS: High Water Festival 2018 Day 1 is one for the books

Giddy Up for Day 2

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Sun, Apr 22, 2018 at 11:33 AM

click to enlarge Brandi Carlile - JONATHON STOUT
  • Jonathon Stout
  • Brandi Carlile
The second-annual High Water Festival kicked off yesterday with perfect weather, the river breezes beautifully carrying the epic sounds coming from the stages. From Cary Ann Hearst’s powerfully raucous version of “Do You Want to Die” during Shrimp Records Family Band’s set to the end-of-the-night stillness of just Jeff Tweedy his guitar, this year’s fest is already one for the books. And we still have another day of mouth-watering acts to go and, from the looks of it, another day of ideal temperatures, with the high being 70 degrees and most of the afternoon cloudy — all the easy-to-sunburn sing hallelujah.

Get there early today to catch Charleston’s own High Divers at 12:30 p.m., a late but deserving addition to the lineup. Here’s what Day 2 looks like in its entirety:

Noon: Gates open
12:30 p.m. The High Divers
1-1:45 p.m. T. Hardy Morris
1:45-2:30 p.m. Valerie June
2:30-3:15 p.m. Joshua Hedley
3:15-4 p.m. Tank and The Bangas
4-4:45 p.m. M. Ward
4:45-5:45 p.m. Shakey Graves
5:45-6:30 p.m. Hamilton Leithauser
6:30-7:45 p.m. Shovels & Rope
7:45-8:45 p.m. Susto
8:45-10 p.m. Band of Horses

No High Water ticket? You can still get in on Pass the Peas brunch extravaganza, happening from 11:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. today.

Here's a recap of some stellar moments from High Water Festival 2018 Day 1 thanks to BadJon.
click to enlarge VIP section - JONATHON STOUT
  • Jonathon Stout
  • VIP section

click to enlarge Weaves - JONATHON STOUT
  • Jonathon Stout
  • Weaves

click to enlarge Weaves - JONATHON STOUT
  • Jonathon Stout
  • Weaves

click to enlarge Nicole Atkins - JONATHON STOUT
  • Jonathon Stout
  • Nicole Atkins

click to enlarge Nicole Atkins - JONATHON STOUT
  • Jonathon Stout
  • Nicole Atkins
click to enlarge Ian Felice - JONATHON STOUT
  • Jonathon Stout
  • Ian Felice
click to enlarge Old 97's - JONATHON STOUT
  • Jonathon Stout
  • Old 97's
click to enlarge Old 97's - JONATHON STOUT
  • Jonathon Stout
  • Old 97's
click to enlarge Joel Hamilton of Shrimp Records Family Band - JONATHON STOUT
  • Jonathon Stout
  • Joel Hamilton of Shrimp Records Family Band
click to enlarge Shovels & Rope's Michael Trent, Shrimp Records Family Band - JONATHON STOUT
  • Jonathon Stout
  • Shovels & Rope's Michael Trent, Shrimp Records Family Band
click to enlarge Jack Burg, Shrimp Records Family Band - JONATHON STOUT
  • Jonathon Stout
  • Jack Burg, Shrimp Records Family Band
click to enlarge St Paul & the Broken Bones - JONATHON STOUT
  • Jonathon Stout
  • St Paul & the Broken Bones
click to enlarge St Paul & the Broken Bones - JONATHON STOUT
  • Jonathon Stout
  • St Paul & the Broken Bones

click to enlarge St Paul & the Broken Bones - JONATHON STOUT
  • Jonathon Stout
  • St Paul & the Broken Bones

click to enlarge The Wild Reeds - JONATHON STOUT
  • Jonathon Stout
  • The Wild Reeds
click to enlarge St Paul & the Broken Bones - JONATHON STOUT
  • Jonathon Stout
  • St Paul & the Broken Bones
click to enlarge The Wild Reeds - JONATHON STOUT
  • Jonathon Stout
  • The Wild Reeds
click to enlarge The Wild Reeds - JONATHON STOUT
  • Jonathon Stout
  • The Wild Reeds
click to enlarge The Wild Reeds - JONATHON STOUT
  • Jonathon Stout
  • The Wild Reeds
click to enlarge Brandi Carlile - JONATHON STOUT
  • Jonathon Stout
  • Brandi Carlile
click to enlarge Brandi Carlile - JONATHON STOUT
  • Jonathon Stout
  • Brandi Carlile
click to enlarge High Water Festival 2018 - JONATHON STOUT
  • Jonathon Stout
  • High Water Festival 2018
click to enlarge Brandi Carlile - JONATHON STOUT
  • Jonathon Stout
  • Brandi Carlile
click to enlarge Sadler Vaden, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit - JONATHON STOUT
  • Jonathon Stout
  • Sadler Vaden, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

click to enlarge Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit - JONATHON STOUT
  • Jonathon Stout
  • Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

