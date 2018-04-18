Full High Water Fest schedule and what to know before you go

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout file photo

Deer Tick rocked the inaugural High Water Festival at Riverfront Park in North Charleston

What to Know

Parking

• Two entry points: McMillan Ave. and Noisette Blvd.

• Fest parking is $10 — cash

• Lots open at 10:30 a.m.

Getting dropped off?

Tell your driver/Uber dude/Lyft lady/chauffeur to drop you at Shipbuilding Way, the designated ride-share drop-off area.

Getting in

• Gates open at noon.

• Yes, re-entry is allowed.

• Kids under six are admitted for free with adult admission.

Acceptable gear

Sunblock, blankets, point-and-shoot cameras, small backpacks/purses, strollers, empty water bottle, one sealed water bottle

Unacceptable stuff

Umbrellas, food and drink, coolers, large backpacks, dogs. Hilariously, no silly string, glitter, or confetti, OK, party people?

For more info, go to highwaterfest.com.

Schedule

Sat. April 21

1 p.m. Weaves

1:45 p.m. Nicole Atkins

2:30 p.m. Ian Felice

3:15 p.m. Old 97's

4:15 p.m. Shrimp Records Family Band

5 p.m. St. Paul & The Broken Bones

6 p.m. The Wild Reeds

6:45 p.m. Brandi Carlile

7:45 p.m. Jeff Tweedy

8:45 p.m. Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

Sun. April 22

1 p.m. T. Hardy Morris

1:45 p.m. Valerie June

2:30 p.m. Joshua Hedley

3:15 p.m. Tank & The Bangas

4:15 p.m. M. Ward

5 p.m. Shakey Graves

6 p.m. Hamilton Leithauser

6:45 p.m. Shovels & Rope

7:45 p.m. SUSTO

8:45 p.m. Band of Horses

Low Tide Social (separate ticket)

Fri. April 20

6 p.m.

Riverfront Park

Lowcountry boil, PBR, specialty cocktails, and the sounds of Charleston's Garage Cuban Band, plus the Shrimp Records Family Band — Joel T. Hamilton, Owen Beverly, Jack Burg, Bill Carson, Andy Dixon, and special guests — take on Tom Petty.

HWF Pre-Party

Fri. April 20

9 p.m.

The Royal American

High Water performers Nicole Atkins and The Wild Reeds will perform along with Charleston's Indianola (Owen Beverly). $12/adv., $15/door. citypapertickets.com