10 Record Store Day 2018 releases we're stoked about

Provided

Honey, put on 'Hillbillies in Hell!'

From Record Store Day 2018's ambassador Run the Jewels' Stay Gold 12-inch clear, etched vinyl boxset (in a metal box) with Marvel Comics branding to the The Kinks' 25th-anniversary, limited edition (only 2,000 copies), 180-gram, red-and-orange swirl vinyl (times two) reissue of Phobia, RSD exclusive releases abound, to the delight of music nerds everywhere. Over 400 titles will get an RSD 2018 release, some of which you'll be able to find Saturday at Monster Music & Movies.

Here are 10 we have our eyes on:

• Girls in the Garage Vol. 2 and 3; LPs (Past and Present)

• Hillbillies in Hell: Volume 666 (Country Music's Tormented Testament: 1952-1974); LP (Iron Mountain)

• Dogfish Head presents: Music to Drink Beer & Make Love To; LP (Legacy)

• Pornosonic: Unreleased 70s Porn Music Featuring Ron Jeremy; LP (Enjoy the Ride Records)

• New Orleans Soul '67; LP (History of Soul)

• Studio One Dub Plate Special; 2 x LP (Soul Jazz Records)

• Recutting the Crap, Various Artists; LP (Crooked Beat Records)

• Right On Now! The Sounds of Northern Soul; LP (ORG MUSIC)

• Rough Guide to Ethiopian Jazz; LP (World Music Network)

• Singapore A Go-Go; 2 x LP (Sublime Frequencies)