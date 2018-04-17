Hootie's Homegrown Concert announced August 10-11, tickets on sale Friday
Cracked Rear View remains the #20 selling album of all time
Posted
by Sam Spence
on Tue, Apr 17, 2018 at 10:32 AM
U.S. Air Force Photo
Hootie and the Blowfish, songsmiths of the soundtrack of the 1990s, will reunite on Daniel Island again this year for their annual Homegrown weekend joined by The Blue Dogs.
The two-night homestand event takes place Fri. Aug. 10 and Sat. Aug. 11. Tickets go on sale Fri. April 20 at 10 a.m. at volvocarstadiumconcerts.com; buyers will be limited to buying four tickets.
Mt. Pleasant resident Darius Rucker and the rest of the crew reunite periodically for charity events and special shows, but the Homegrown shows are the band's only recurring concerts. This summer, Hootie will join Jason Aldean for a July stadium show at the Braves' ballpark near Atlanta.
Hootie and the Blowfish's Cracked Rear View remains one of the top-selling albums of all time, with only two albums selling more copies since its release in 1994: Alanis Morisette's Jagged Little Pill and Shania Twain's Come on Over. For the record, that's even more than Supernatural which includes the smash hit "Smooth" by Santana featuring Rob Thomas of Matchbox 20.
They're also the 17th-best Sesame Street musical guest according to PBS Parents.