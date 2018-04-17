4-20 Haps: 7 shows to hit up on Friday

click to enlarge Esteemusic's Instagram

Wondering where to get your 4-20 celebration on this weekend? Whether you're a music-lovin' stoner or just looking for something to do on a Friday night, there's absolutely no reason to sit at home this weekend. Here are seven events happening this Fri. April 20 that are well worth your time, you guys. May the best-ever snacks be in your future, too.1. Over at the, big treats are in store for the venue's special 4-20 evening aptly titled 4-20 at the Purple Buffalo, with Estee performing a set backed by the one and only 2 Slices: a combo that can be nothing short of yum. The "special evening of Charlstonian music" also includes the Night Caps, Riley Randall of See Water, and Big Yen. 8 p.m. $10.2. Stop by the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws rally in Marion Square then head to the official after-party at the: 4.20 The Carnival, featuring hip-hop artist Scooda Sease, DJ collective WarBoyZ, electro-soul DJ Archenemesis, Lord Posh, Mellow Deez, Fomo, and DJMarl3y. 9 -.m. $15-35.3. Of course,has you covered with delicious sandwiches as well as jams. Don't miss this multi-genre extravaganza of indie, hip-hop, metal and more from Camel Blues Band, Abstract That Rapper, Clowncar, Ivory Keys, Orange Doors, Bassghost, and Anergy. 8 p.m. $54.hosts an official High Water pre-party on Friday featuring two of the festival's featured performers — Nicole Atkins and the Wild Reeds — along with former Charlestonian Owen Beverly's Roy Orbison-esque rock 'n' roll project Indianola. It's a perfect plan for anyone who's not going to the sold-out fest as well as for those who just need to snack on Voodoo potato chips. 9 p.m. $13-$155. Lindsay Holler & the Hollerettes make a welcome return to the stage, opening up for Claire & the Bears at the. 9 p.m. $76.welcomes the soulful, one-of-a-kind voice of Anderson East for what promises to be a stunning show in one of the best rooms in the city. Indie-folk band out of Philly, Mt Joy, will open the show. 8 p.m. $207. You know theisn't sleeping on 4-20. You can catch the PoHo Family Funk Revue on the deck (free) around 6 p.m. before Pigeons Playing Ping-Pong hit the main stage at 9:30 p.m. $15-$17