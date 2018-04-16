Monday, April 16, 2018

Secret Guest announces limb loss, live album, hiatus

Damn the rat race

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Mon, Apr 16, 2018 at 1:49 PM

Heaven-sent rock ‘n’ rollers Secret Guest will take what we hope will be a very brief break this year following the departure of the band’s guitarist Andrei Mihailovic, who’s been with the band since its conception in 2015.

“After years in the rat race and many existential crises, Andrei has decided to ‘quit music,’” the band said on Facebook.

Secret Guest also revealed plans for a live album recording with two different sets at the Royal American, happening the nights of June 14 and 15. The band will be joined by ET Anderson and Del Sur on Thurs. June 14 and Zack Mexico and Faye on Fri. June 15.

Frontman Brett Nash says, “After these June shows, we’re gonna take a moment to regroup and figure out how to make things work without Andrei, and maybe change things up a bit.”


