LISTEN: Casey Malanuk drops "Apartment" as monthly listener count soars

Casey Malanuk, who brought you the instant ear-pleaser Short Film Season last month
, unveils yet more music today with the release of “Apartment,” off an upcoming EP.
“'Apartment' is about falling in love with the idea of someone rather than them and it’s built around the metaphor of waiting for them to love you back,” he says.
The new EP release date is to be determined, but we do know the album's been in the works since earlier this year when the singer-songwriter was creating Short Film Season
. He says, “There are about five songs and counting right now."
The music for “Apartment” was co-written with Charleston’s Brendon Fitzpatrick, who plans to join Malanuk in L.A., while the lyrics were co-written by Seattle’s Sophie Feldman, who also co-wrote “Forgetting 3” off Short Film Season.
Malanuk, who’s a Grammy Camp veteran and recent Wando High School grad, moved to Los Angeles a couple weeks back to further immerse himself in music and learn more about the industry. In that short time, he’s reconnected with fellow former Grammy Camp-ers of the band Alone Together, who’ve enlisted Malanuk as the producer of their next album. Malanuk says, “I’m really, really excited especially because they are being looked at by some pretty big labels.”
It's also worth nothing that since releasing Short Film Season
only one month ago, Malanuk has racked up a pretty staggering amount of monthly followers: 17,506 (and counting).
"Honestly, I’m blown away by it," he says. "I got an email from Spotify about a week after SFS came out saying that they added my song, Mars, to a featured playlist. I’ve been watching the numbers grow every day. A belief of mine has been that good music spreads and I knew that long before I started releasing or even making my own music. I think that’s part of the thrill of putting out music that’s personal. You can only hope that it will reach the right people/the people it needs to so it can find a new home."
He continues, "With that said, there is kind of an unspoken pressure, now that I have a bit of a following, around what I’m going to release/create next. The stuff I’m working on right now feels like it’s new and fresh and I think that’s how I gained a following in the first place. I’m not going to live up to any standards I may have created for myself in the past simply because I want to set new standards for myself and I think that’s what making music is or should be all about. If anything, I’m most excited about what is to come rather than what has already happened."
Sample the new single below. Buy it here
.