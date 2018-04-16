Center yourself with Philly R&B artist Son Little at Charleston Power Yoga

So this is a pretty big deal. We've been pumped about rhythm and blues artist Son Little and his stop at the Pour House the evening of Tues. April 17, but we just got some doubly exciting news: You can also hear the soothing, soulful voice of Little earlier Tuesday at Charleston Power Yoga (557 King St.).
For a $20 donation, listen to the artist perform live acoustic jams while you get your downward dog on during Power Flow with Susan from 3 until 4 p.m. It's all for the love of local nonprofit Water Mission, who'll be getting 100 percent of the proceeds that day.