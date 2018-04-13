Live Music: City On Down; Son Little; Cistern Yard Media show; Ethernox

click to enlarge Provided

DARK WAVE | Ethernox

8 p.m.

Free

The Sparrow

Kira Simone first started a New Wave Second Friday night at Connections in West Ashley over two years ago (before that it was held at Pantheon), but with the venue closed she's found a happy new home at the Sparrow in Park Circle. After a four-month hiatus, the club night returns on none other than Friday the 13th. And with the relocation comes a new name, Equinox: Dark Wave, and a slightly different sound that pairs with the feel of the new home. She says, "While Ethernox will still be playing some of the crowd favorites from Depeche Mode, Bauhaus, Sisters of Mercy, Duran Duran etc, we're incorporating some of the most promising modern nuwave, coldwave, darkwave, and synthwave music from the last two decades as well." The house DJ, DJ Eileen, incorporates crowd requests so the playlist is ever-evolving, and Simone says local DJs will be in rotation soon, too. So what made her want to start up a monthly New Wave dance party? "Eight years ago, I moved here from Dallas, leaving behind a group of people and thriving scene of dance nights that dated as far back as some unforgettable experiences all through the '80s and '90s," she says. "While I continue to meet interesting people here and the live show scene is staggeringly impressive, the dance club options for those who like darkwave, synthwave, coldwave, or nuwave seemed bleak or often closed off unless you're a member or part of a certain group. I found that many wanted a place to gather and dance, and for me, I wanted a place where everyone always felt welcome." —Kelly Rae Smith FRIDAY

ELECTRONIC POP | City On Down (EP release show)

w/ Cole Collins, Haley Mae Campbell and 87 Nights

Fri. April 13

8 p.m.

$8-$20

Music Farm

The sound of City On Down's first release, the three-song, aptly titled Debut EP, was something of a mixed bag, stylistically speaking. Within those three songs there were nods to polished-but-heartfelt electronic pop ("Toxic"), more straightforward emo rock with occasional synthesized flourishes ("Come With Me"), and wide-screen, epic balladry ("Drunk Alone"). But with the lead single from their upcoming EP, Used To Be Young, a song called "All On You," City On Down signals a true sea change in their sound. Rather than simply using electronics over what were basically pop or rock songs, City On Down has fully integrated a synthesized dance music influence into their music. "All On You" is a fully electronic, shimmering pop song with lush keyboards, programmed beats, and treated vocals, pulsing like a nightclub dance floor but retaining the emotional vocals that took center stage on their first EP. It's an interesting change in approach that might shed some of the fans of their more rock-oriented style, but it's a confident, catchy shift that could easily gain a lot more new listeners. —Vincent Harris FRIDAY

Niecy Blues

VARIETY | Cistern Yard Media's Spring Cleaning

w/ Elvis Depressedly, Riot Stares, Niecy Blues

Sat. April 14

8 p.m.

$5/CofC students, $10/door

Music Farm

Cistern Yard Media, the College's independent student operated news organization, lets their music taste run wild with a show they've affectionately dubbed Spring Cleaning. The killer lineup will have twentysomethings breaking down the door with eclectic pop doomsayer Elvis Depressedly, incendiary hardcore act Riot Stares, and atmospheric R&B singer Niecy Blues. "We felt that we're in a position to put bands from South Carolina and the Southeast in general on a platform," says general manager of Cistern Yard Radio and former City Paper intern Alex Peeples. "At the same time, [Cistern Yard Media] wanted to be recognized a little bit more within Charleston." Originally, this broad assortment of artists was a show by Cistern Yard Radio but changed to bring attention to the other branches of Cistern Yard Media, which includes local news and video content. While Peeples doesn't know if Cistern Yard Media shows will become a regular thing, he hopes that the impact of this one is indelible. "The city doesn't necessarily try to support things like this," says Peeples. "A lot of people feel like we've got to go ahead and try to make this art scene blossom, while we have a chance to." —Heath Ellison SATURDAY

RHYTHM & BLUES | Son Little

w/ Howard

Tues. April 17

9 p.m.

$13/adv., $15/door

Pour House

The career of Philadelphia singer/songwriter/producer/guitarist Aaron Livingston, a.k.a. Son Little, is just as fascinating for the artists he's worked with behind the scenes as it is for his two vastly different solo albums. In the years surrounding his polished soul-pop self-titled debut and his lean, funky follow-up, New Magic, Little has worked as a player, producer, and writer for RJD2, the Roots, Portugal The Man, Mavis Staples, and more. In fact, he won a Grammy in 2016 for his production work on Staples' version of "See That My Grave is Kept Clean." And perhaps the reason why Little's own music, whether it's layered studio craft or raw, sinewy funk-rock, exudes so much confidence is that he's learned from the best. "Those people are all masters of what they do," Little says, "and I think that one of the beauties of working with other artists is that art is a true expression of oneself. So everyone kind of has their own way of approaching things and their own idiosyncrasies. Mavis, for example, has a voice like nobody else, and she's learned to express that in a completely unique way. You can't help but take note of someone doing their thing that well." —Vincent Harris TUESDAY