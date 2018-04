Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves bring their new sounds to Charleston on May 3

Country-pop quartet Little Big Town and Nashville outsider Kacey Musgraves are blessing Charleston with their freshly-pressed tunes next month."The Breakers Tour" will hit the North Charleston Coliseum on Thurs. May 3. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.Little Big Town's set mostly consists of songs from 2014'sand their 2017 return-to-form, which Paste magazine describes as "gently rootsy tunes that settle into fist-pumping grooves or hushed reverie."Musgraves' opening set will promote her latest album,, which was released in March. Given an 8.7 "Best New Music" rating by the gatekeepers of cool at Pitchfork, the album finds Musgraves, 29, dipping her toe into the forgotten pond of lite-disco before settling on calmer, more familiar waters as an astute, observant, and distant raconteur.Tickets start at $25 and can be copped here