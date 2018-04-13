Beat Juice: Questions with Austin Hahn

click to enlarge
Give Austin Hahn a piano or simply a guitar and this Wisconsin native is all set to put on a show. New on the Charleston music scene, Hahn was brought down to the Holy City by a position at MUSC as a clinical psychology resident. When he's not doing research, treating patients, or playing ping-pong you can find Hahn working the crowd with his original acoustic jams. Find out more about this new Charleston musician in this week's Beat Juice.
Biggest musical influences?
Levon Helm and Robbie Roberts from The Band are the big ones for me. Regina Spektor, Andrew McMahon, and Stephen Kellogg have also been lifelong favorites of mine and have definitely influenced the type of music that I do.
Which is better — living out West or down South?
I moved from the Midwest, so I have to say definitely the South. Of all the places I’ve lived, Charleston is hands-down my favorite.
Best local venue?
I love how many options there are to take in some live music around Charleston. The Pour House and Tin Roof are two of my favorites.
If you could travel anywhere no strings attached, where would it be?
I’d like to travel to deep space, somewhere outside the Milky Way. That being said, if I were to do a space walk, I might not benefit from the no-strings-attached aspect.
What inspires you to keep making music?
To be honest with you, making music is a selfish thing for me. Music is so different from the other work that I do. I think I feel most at home when I’m sitting behind a piano. My wife is also extremely supportive of my music, which helps me keep it up.
Favorite weekend hangout spot in the Holy City?
I’m pretty satisfied at any place with a ping-pong table.
Last show you went to?
I went to a Paul Simon show by myself this past year. If you’ve never done a concert by yourself, I highly recommend it. It was a pretty cathartic experience. The guy is 76-years-old and played for over three hours. I’ve also been able to check out a few local acts as well: Andy Gilliom’s Music Married, Becca Smith, Chris Dodson, all good stuff.
What’re you doing when you are not playing music?
I’m usually working my other job. I am a resident/intern in clinical psychology and I split my time between MUSC and VA Hospital. That keeps me pretty busy — that and ping-pong. Otherwise, my wife and I try to take in the local music as much as we can.
Best brewery in town?
Loaded question, there are too many good ones to choose a best brewery. However, I was able to go to the craft beer festival at Bohemian Bull in February and it did not disappoint.
Any upcoming shows, projects, or releases that you are excited about?
I play every Sunday night at FortyEight Wine Bar on Kiawah Island. I also have Daniel Island Grille on Fri. April 20 and The Fish House on Sat. April 21.
Check out Hahn's music here
, his Facebook here
, and his website here
.