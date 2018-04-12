Celebrate Record Store Day in Charleston at Monster Music and Vinyl Countdown

Y'all ready for Record Store Day (RSD) on Sat. April 21? Though Monster Music & Movies is the only local place where you'll find official RSD releases, The Vinyl Countdown is hosting a special local release. Here are the deets on both stores' RSD agenda:
Monster Music & Movies
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Tank and the Bangas will be at High Water *and* Monster Music for Record Day
High Water Festival performers and NOLA five-piece Tank & the Bangas
won NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest last year and have traveled the world — including a stop in Charleston on the #TinyDeskConcert tour — wowing fans with their neo-soul, jazz, hip-hop, and spoken word realness ever since. They’ll make a pitstop at Monster Music during High Water weekend as part of the store’s free RSD extravaganza, which also includes a puppy fest from the Charleston Animal Society, Jason’s Jump Castles, the below local acts, and food trucks Dave n Dubs, Towin’ the Dough, and Area 51. Here’s Monster's RSD itinerary so far (more acts to be announced):
8 a.m. Doors open
12 p.m. DJ Party Dad
2 p.m. Well Charged
3 p.m. Matt Megrue
7 p.m. Tank & The Bangas
Monster is stocking up as we speak on a lot of (but not all) RSD releases — you can check the full list of official RSD national releases here
.
The Vinyl Countdown
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Mike Martin & The Beautiful Mess stops at Vinyl Countdown and Burns Alley on Record Store Day
Though downtown's The Vinyl Countdown won’t take part this year in the official RSD, you can still take advantage of its 40-percent-off storewide sale that day and catch a live performance from local country troupe Mike Martin & The Beautiful Mess
, who’ll debut a new single on fresh 45s on RSD as well.
A reaction to the current opioid crisis, "Take Your Pills," on Side A, was written with in mind Martin's family (and friends) who have struggled with prescription drugs, heroin, and meth — including his sister. Martin says, "At this point, I don't think there's a single person who can say they haven't personally been affected by the opioid epidemic."
Though Martin's a music veteran — he's played and traveled the country with his band for 15 years now and produced nine albums on his laptop — this the first professional recording Martin's ever released. The release was made possible through a chance meeting on Folly at Chico Feo. After performing the song, off an earlier release, Martin was approached by someone in the audience, head of Main Man Records Marc Regan. Regan's son nearly died from heroin.
"Take Your Pills" is also featured in a documentary by Healing Us, an aftercare, relapse prevention program Martin heard about through Regan.
"This program has literally saved hundreds of lives. I've met the people. I’ve heard their stories of families restored and hopelessness converted. That is our goal with this song — to offer hope to those who are seeking," Martin says. “My family wishes there was a group or service like this when we needed it 10 years ago."
Mike Martin & the Beautiful Mess have a full-length LP of brand new material in the works, with a release slated for early next year. In the meantime, catch the band at the Vinyl Countdown on Record Store Day, Sat. April 21, for the release of "Take Your Pills." Later that night, the band will perform as part of their double-header release day at Burns Alley. You can download the track at no cost at michaelmartinband.com/pills
.
For lots more deets on Record Store Day, pick up the City Paper
on Wed. April 18.