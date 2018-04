Beat Juice: 11 Questions with DJ B

click to enlarge Artist Facebook page

From pop to disco, all the way to hip-hop with a side of rock 'n' roll, Brandie Cannady, known as DJ B, brings a unique setlist to many a local venue. When she isn't playing her beats behind the booth you can catch her teaching barre or spin class and jamming out anywhere she can in the Holy City. With her various interests and distinctive style, there's no question as to why she's the talk of the town. Find out more on one of Charleston's fittest DJs.I saw Jack Novak at a music festival and her setup has been burned in my memory ever since. She played on the beach, inside of a colorful circus tent, with incredible lighting, and giant beachballs. I'd love to play my own set inside that exact tent.When I'm not playing music you can find me on a bike at Revolution, behind the barre at Barre Evolution, or traveling.I pride myself on my eclectic taste in music so it's tough to just pick one. Florence and the Machine, ODESZA, Louis the Child, Steve Aoki, and Flume.by Milky Chance, one of my all-time favorites!I love being active so as long as the music is pumping and the instructor is bringing the heat, I'm in!Play three times more gigs than I did in 2017 and take another month-long hiatus.On the beach in Gulf Shores Alabama. I was at Hangout Music Festival and Florence and the Machine played the closing show, the energy was electric and watching Florence dance around on stage in her bare feet made me feel like I was at a modern-day Fleetwood Mac show.The West Coast, driving down Highway One.HUSTLE., Mount Pleasant's newest smoothie shop located in Towne Centre.A house party. I was still learning the ropes and we had a bunch of friends over for a holiday party. They convinced me to play for them late night, and let’s just say my performances have much improved since then!This Thursday April 5, I'll be playing at Republic for Party with a Purpose . A dear friend of mine lost her twin sister at the age of 25 to a rare type of cervical cancer, so this event is to help raise money for the Small Cell Cervical Cancer Fund. Later this spring I'll be playing for Skirt! Magazine — venue and details to follow.To keep track of DJ B, check her website here and Facebook page here