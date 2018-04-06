Beat Juice: 11 Questions with DJ B

click to enlarge
From pop to disco, all the way to hip-hop with a side of rock 'n' roll, Brandie Cannady, known as DJ B, brings a unique setlist to many a local venue. When she isn't playing her beats behind the booth you can catch her teaching barre or spin class and jamming out anywhere she can in the Holy City. With her various interests and distinctive style, there's no question as to why she's the talk of the town. Find out more on one of Charleston's fittest DJs.
Dream venue or event to DJ at?
I saw Jack Novak at a music festival and her setup has been burned in my memory ever since. She played on the beach, inside of a colorful circus tent, with incredible lighting, and giant beachballs. I'd love to play my own set inside that exact tent.
What're you doing when you aren't playing music?
When I'm not playing music you can find me on a bike at Revolution, behind the barre at Barre Evolution, or traveling.
Biggest musical influence?
I pride myself on my eclectic taste in music so it's tough to just pick one. Florence and the Machine, ODESZA, Louis the Child, Steve Aoki, and Flume.
Album you'll never get tired of?
Sadnecessary
by Milky Chance, one of my all-time favorites!
Favorite way to workout?
I love being active so as long as the music is pumping and the instructor is bringing the heat, I'm in!
Any big goals for this year?
Play three times more gigs than I did in 2017 and take another month-long hiatus.
All-time favorite venue you've jammed out at?
On the beach in Gulf Shores Alabama. I was at Hangout Music Festival and Florence and the Machine played the closing show, the energy was electric and watching Florence dance around on stage in her bare feet made me feel like I was at a modern-day Fleetwood Mac show.
If you could pack up and leave tomorrow, where would you travel to first?
The West Coast, driving down Highway One.
Best place for a green smoothie in the Holy City?
HUSTLE., Mount Pleasant's newest smoothie shop located in Towne Centre.
First place you ever performed?
A house party. I was still learning the ropes and we had a bunch of friends over for a holiday party. They convinced me to play for them late night, and let’s just say my performances have much improved since then!
Any upcoming shows you're excited about?
This Thursday April 5, I'll be playing at Republic for Party with a Purpose
. A dear friend of mine lost her twin sister at the age of 25 to a rare type of cervical cancer, so this event is to help raise money for the Small Cell Cervical Cancer Fund. Later this spring I'll be playing for Skirt! Magazine — venue and details to follow.
