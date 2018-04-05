Thursday, April 5, 2018

Hip-hop musical at PURE Theatre features local artists

Dreaming of the good life

Local hip-hop artists SALIS and Mossy B 4 Prez will star in the musical production Soul of a Man through Cartier Frames at PURE Theatre on Sun. April 29 at 4 p.m.

The two artists’ personal stories will be told through dialogue and the artists' music, encompassing everything from Southern rap to freestyle.

Mossy describes the show as a musical motion picture, noting that viewers will get a unique window into what his songs are all about. “My music is for the soul with topics ranging from mental health, finding direction, and dreaming of the good life,” whereas SALIS’ music is the “Cartier Frames” side, or a flashy lifestyle filled with cars and luxury.

The musical evolved out of SALIS’ and Mossy’s desire to simply connect with fans in a very intimate and transparent way.

“It made perfect sense for us to collaborate,” SALIS says. “Our stories are different. But our experiences have turned into art, and not just for the sense of entertainment.”

Tickets — $10, $25/VIP (includes T-shirt, CD, VIP seating) — are on sale now at eventbrite.com.

