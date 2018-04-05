Founding member of Old Crow Medicine Show, Willie Watson, performs at the Gibbes

click to enlarge
If a folk musician poses in a foggy field and no one takes a photo did he ever really exist?
Charleston arts stalwarts Charleston Music Hall and the Gibbes Museum of Art team up to present a spring concert series in the Gibbes' lovely outdoor space, the Lenhardt Garden on Wed. April 18 at 7 p.m. Hear from singer-songwriter Katie Pruitt and modern folk musician Willie Watson while you enjoy a picnic (this event is BYOB, by the way). Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, and tickets can be purchased online.
Based in Nashville, Pruitt plans on debuting live takes of her original songs this year, but until then you can listen
to her soulful voice on tracks like "Ordinary" and "Light it Up." She recently signed to Round Hill Music Publishing and played the Franklin, Tenn. Pilgrimage Festival.
Watson, a founding member of Old Crow Medicine Show, now performs as a solo artist, making self-described "modern folk music rooted in older traditions." His latest album, Folksinger Vol. 2
, draws from Southern gospel, railroad songs, Delta blues, and Appalachian music. In a 2017 NPR article
Stephen Thompson writes, "Watson has dug ever deeper into plainspoken roots and traditional folk music, with a sound cleanly rooted in the past. But his songs are too vibrant to feel like museum pieces."