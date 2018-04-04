Wednesday, April 4, 2018

The Music of Wes hits the Hall

Complete with a *cue a heavenly chorus* Seu Jorge/David Bowie tribute

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Wed, Apr 4, 2018 at 9:58 AM

Charleston Music Hall is pullin' out all the stops this summer with the Summer of Wes, a fest of sorts featuring a Wes Anderson film series, a Wes Anderson-inspired art exhibition, and the Music of Wes concert.

The series kicks off with the art opening reception featuring 20-plus local artists' work on display in the upstairs gallery of the Hall on Sat. June 2 5-7 p.m. You can view the goods until Aug. 22. The reception is free.

What's got us plumb tickled at the music desk is the concert on Sat. June 2, 8 p.m., featuring music from all eight Wes Anderson films performed by local musicians, including songs by the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, the Velvet Underground, Francoise Hardy, and the Beach Boys, plus, drum roll please, Brazilian musician Duda Lucena playing Seu Jorge's stunning Portuguese David Bowie covers from the film The Life Aquatic. The night will also feature an accompanying video edited by City Paper film writer Kevin Young. Tickets are $15 adv., $17/door.

As for the films, the first one featured is Bottle Rocket on June 13, followed by Rushmore on June 19, The Royal Tenenbaums on June 27, The Life Aquatic on July 25, The Darjeeling Limited on July 31, Fantastic Mr. Fox on Aug. 8, Moonrise Kingdom Aug. 15, and The Grand Budapest Hotel Aug. 22. Tickets — $8/film, $50/eight-film pass + poster — are on sale now at the box office and at charlestonmusichall.com.
