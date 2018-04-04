Wednesday, April 4, 2018

And the Piccolo Spoleto finale acts are ...

Hip-hop, bluegrass, and more in store

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Wed, Apr 4, 2018 at 2:37 PM

Organized by Murias Entertainment's Charles Carmody, the lineup for this year's Piccolo Spoleto finale on Sat. June 9 is looking mighty fine. Once again, the community is invited to Hampton Park for an evening of free, local entertainment to celebrate another year of fringe-style Spoleto events. Grab a picnic blanket, some bug spray, and feast your ears on these local gems:

Hip-hop artist, Matt Monday


Bluegrass act, The Lowhills


And vocalist Zandrina Dunning is cooking up a pretty fab surprise, to be officially announced later on


For further updates, stay tuned to piccolospoleto.com.
Topics: Local Bands, Local Musicians

Tags: , , ,

Location

Related Events

  • Piccolo Spoleto Finale: Matt Monday, The Lowhills, and more @ Hampton Park

    • Sat., June 9

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS