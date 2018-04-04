And the Piccolo Spoleto finale acts are ...

Organized by Murias Entertainment's Charles Carmody, the lineup for this year's Piccolo Spoleto finale on Sat. June 9 is looking mighty fine. Once again, the community is invited to Hampton Park for an evening of free, local entertainment to celebrate another year of fringe-style Spoleto events. Grab a picnic blanket, some bug spray, and feast your ears on these local gems:
Hip-hop artist, Matt Monday
Bluegrass act, The Lowhills
And vocalist Zandrina Dunning is cooking up a pretty fab surprise, to be officially announced later on