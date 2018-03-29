Thursday, March 29, 2018

Jam on the Water concert cruise series kicks off Fri. April 20

From Petty to Panic

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Thu, Mar 29, 2018 at 12:52 PM

Jam on the Water Concert Cruise Series is back for its third season with a killer lineup of local bands paying tribute to classic rock groups.

Presented by Charleston Harbor Tours, Follywood Productions, and Sweetwater Brewing Co., the series sets sail Fri. April 20 at 7 p.m. with HoneySmoke and Jimmy Landry performing Tom Petty tunes.

Each cruise on the Carolina Queen features local food, art vendors, Drifter Merch selling music-inspired tees, seasonal selections from Sweetwater, plus a full wine and liquor bar.

The jams continue through Nov. with Burnt Wood playing Grateful Dead May 11, Folly Pirates Over 40 playing Jimmy Buffett June 15, Josh Roberts & Friends playing Neil Young July 20, 54 Bicycles playing Widespread Panic Aug. 24, Grateful Brothers playing Allman Brothers and Grateful Dead Sept. 14, Shonuff playing The Band/ Last Waltz Oct. 5, Wax Groove Revival playing Led Zeppelin Oct. 19, and The Reckoning playing Grateful Dead Nov. 9.

Boarding begins at 6:30 p.m. at the City Marina with the cruise running from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $23 and can be purchased at charlestonharbortours.com.

