Jam on the Water concert cruise series kicks off Fri. April 20

Jam on the Water Concert Cruise Series is back for its third season with a killer lineup of local bands paying tribute to classic rock groups.
Presented by Charleston Harbor Tours
, Follywood Productions
, and Sweetwater Brewing Co., the series sets sail Fri. April 20 at 7 p.m. with HoneySmoke and Jimmy Landry performing Tom Petty tunes.
Each cruise on the Carolina Queen features local food, art vendors, Drifter Merch
selling music-inspired tees, seasonal selections from Sweetwater, plus a full wine and liquor bar.
The jams continue through Nov. with Burnt Wood playing Grateful Dead May 11, Folly Pirates Over 40 playing Jimmy Buffett June 15, Josh Roberts & Friends playing Neil Young July 20, 54 Bicycles playing Widespread Panic Aug. 24, Grateful Brothers playing Allman Brothers and Grateful Dead Sept. 14, Shonuff playing The Band/ Last Waltz Oct. 5, Wax Groove Revival playing Led Zeppelin Oct. 19, and The Reckoning playing Grateful Dead Nov. 9.
Boarding begins at 6:30 p.m. at the City Marina with the cruise running from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $23 and can be purchased at charlestonharbortours.com.
@ Charleston City Marina
17 Lockwood Drive
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Fri., April 20, 7 p.m., Fri., May 11, 7 p.m., Fri., June 15, 7 p.m., Fri., July 20, 7 p.m., Fri., Aug. 24, 7 p.m., Fri., Sept. 14, 7 p.m., Fri., Oct. 5, 7 p.m., Fri., Oct. 19, 7 p.m. and Fri., Nov. 9, 7 p.m.
