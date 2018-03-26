A chance Dubplates-Marley friendship births Marley Cup, a full day of soccer and music

The Dubplates have teamed up with Bob Marley's family to present the first annual Marley Cup, combining their two loves: soccer and music. The two acts got to know each other last spring.
"[The Dubplates] performed with Kymani Marley at the Wind Voyger Triple S Kiteboarding Event in the Outer Banks of North Carolina," says the Dubplates' David “Big Hair” Brisacher. "At that event Ky-Mani [Bob Marley's son] and I learned how to kiteboard and became friends."
It was through that friendship that the Marley Cup came to be. "When Ky-Mani told me he bought the soccer team in his home town Falmouth United, I had the idea to combine a soccer game with a music festival and pitched the idea to Eric Bowman and Andrew Bell of the Charleston Battery," says Brisacher. "My partner in the Dubplates Brady Waggoner (owner of Hook) created The Marley Cup Brand. After Thanksgiving we went down to Jamaica to meet with Ky-Mani Marley and his team Falmouth United and The Marley Cup was born."
Last year the Dubplates released their first full-length studio album Box Full of Steel, which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Reggae Charts. The record features King Yellowman, Mix Master Mike of The Beastie Boys, and Future Fambo, all of whom will perform at Marley Cup this weekend along with Ky-Mani Marley and his son, KJ Marley.
Ky-Mani shares the stage often with KJ, who fuses hip-hop with reggae, while conjuring the unmistakable musical spirit of Ky-Mani's own father, who died when Ky-Mani was only five years old. His other son, Kastin, is also an artist. "It’s a wonderful thing to have my sons carry on the legacy," Ky-Mani says. "You can see the influence of my music and my father’s music — it all goes back to the foundation."
Ky-Mani is currently working on new music with an album release slated for this summer. In the meantime, you can catch the Marleys and much more perform at Marley Cup on Sat. March 31 at MUSC Health Stadium, Daniel Island, home of the Charleston Battery. Along with the music, concertgoers get to witness a Jamaica versus Charleston six-a-side all-star soccer match and celebrity shoot-out.
As for his own soccer skills, Ky-Mani says, "Not to toot my own horn, but I think I'm pretty good at it."
Doors open at 2 p.m., and the schedule for the day goes like this:
MARLEY CUP SCHEDULE
2 p.m. Superreggaeman
2.40 p.m. Community Game
3 p.m. Mystic Vibrations
4 p.m. Match 1
4:20 p.m. DJ Natty Heavy
4:40 p.m. Match 2
5 p.m. Sounds of Sand
5:40 p.m. The Dubplates x Future Fambo
7 p.m. Celebrity Shootout
7:20 p.m. King Yellowman
8:20 p.m. Hemp PSA & Awards
8:40 p.m. Ky-Mani Marley
10 p.m. Mix Master Mike
11-1 a.m. After Party