Live Music: Megan Jean and the KFB; Food Not Bombs; ArtBinge; John Bias; Hip-Hop Sessions 3

VARIETY | Food Not Bombs Fundraiser

w/ Glass Lashes, Hearts on Fire, Well Charged, BASSGHOST

Fri. Mar. 23

8 p.m.

$7

Tin Roof

The Charleston chapter of food sharing collective Food Not Bombs branches out from their weekly community meal to host a Friday community concert. "Some of us had brought up the fact that we need to be out in the community more beyond our usual Sunday serving in North Charleston, and in a larger sense, the importance of building an intersectional network of activism and mutual aid in the area," says Glass Lashes drummer and FNB cook Chris Engler. The concert is a fundraiser to replenish supplies and raise money for Food Not Bombs' mission to build community and combat injustice through a free weekly meal in North Charleston. Artists for the show range from punk (Glass Lashes, Hearts on Fire), reggae (Well Charged), and hip-hop (BASSGHOST). The artists were chosen for their appreciation of the DIY spirit. "We wanted to get a strong mixture of styles and genres on the bill," says Engler. Food Not Bombs hopes to see more of these types of fundraising efforts in the future. "We'd like to continue to build on this by mashing up even more sounds, or by hosting multiple shows a year with different focuses." —Heath Ellison FRIDAY

r&b + Soul | ArtBinge IV

w/ DJ SCrib, Shaniqua McCants, Yunoshi Lyon

Fri. March 23

9 p.m.

$5

The Royal American

IllVibeTheTribe has curated multifaceted cultural events for two years now, and they mean to celebrate. Sabrina Hyman, Asiah Mae, and Samira Miche are back at Royal American with Art Binge IV, complete with visual and aural art aplenty plus attention paid to wellness and spirituality. See to it you get some self-care via massage therapist Gabrielle Banks of Gabby Does Massage in addition to scrubs, candles, and more from the Wicked Candle Co. Artist & Craftsman will be on hand again with a community mural station, and art will be showcased and available for purchase from Eddie Moore, Creatrix, and Alexandria of MorowaMosai. Finally, ArtBinge will treat thou ears to tunes by DJ SCrib, R&B by Columbia's Yunoshi Lyon of the collective The Voydd as well as melodic soul from Shaniqua McCants. 'Cause this is vibes and stuff. —Kelly Rae Smith FRIDAY

HEAVY '60s ROCK | John Bias

w/ The Mobros and Brother Oliver

Sun. March 25

9 p.m.

$5

The Royal American

The rhythms, production style, and vintage instruments on Charleston's John Bias' newest album Pandemonium & the Ever​-​Expanding Inexplicable Sound look to the big, bold technicolor rock of the late 1960s. From the burbling Wurlitzer keyboards to the thick, Ringo Starr-style drums, this is non-psychedelic vintage rock at its finest. "We really like that throwback idea and a lot of those old song structures," says singer, guitarist, and songwriter John Q Bias. "When we started the band, I'd taken songs I'd written from another band and was kind of workshopping them, and I realized I wanted to make something that was representative of all of our influences: Harry Nilsson, The Beatles, the Rolling Stones, The Velvet Underground, artists like that." Bias' guitar work is another story, though. It's needle-in-the-red loud, raw, and massive, something that wasn't typically the case in the rock of the late 1960s. For that sound, his influence comes from players like Jack White and Dan Auerbach. "The first time I heard Jack White it was a head-turner," he says. "That raw visceral sound emanating from the speakers was incredible. The more modern guys really did a number on me." —Vincent Harris SUNDAY

ECLECTIC ELECTRIC FOLK | Megan Jean & The KFB

w/ Morgan Of The Pines

Sat. March 24

9 p.m.

$10

The Royal American

It's been five years since Megan Jean & The KFB released their second album, The Devil Herself. During that time, the band has shifted from the "roaring '20s death metal" style they used to proffer into something far more complex, melodic, and innovative. Based around Jean's hurricane of a voice, her husband Byrne Klay's electric banjo, and a bed of percussion that now includes Jean behind a drum kit instead of a washboard, the duo's sound on their new album Tarantistas! is miles away from the vaudeville-meets-horror-show of their last release. It's also an album that they hadn't had much luck finding a home for. "We tried very hard to get a national release on this record and we got really close," Jean says. "That's why the album hasn't come out yet, despite being done for a year and a half. We got signed, dropped, made the record anyway, signed again on the strength of the record, and dropped again. And the whole time I just wanted to release the damn thing." So Jean and Klay pinned their hopes on a Kickstarter campaign to put Tarantistas! out ... and it was funded within four days. "To hit that goal in four days felt like total vindication," she says. "When life just seems so cruel, we had to just keep going because we need the music and each other to thrive. It's our life source, art. We need it like we need each other, and the dance is what we do to keep it going." —Vincent Harris SATURDAY

hip-hop| Hip-Hop Sessions 3

w/ Slim COD, Eye Rap, Thaddeus Fathead, Abstract that Rapper

Fri. Mar. 23

8 p.m.

$5/ student, $7/ door

Cory's Grilled Cheese

Round three of Julian Harrell's Hip-Hop Sessions is bringing out more local rap talent to Maybank Highway. As usual, Harrell will host the show as Abstract that Rapper. Eye Rap will kick out his trap tunes, like "Dope Shit" and "Momentum," and show everyone what he's been working on with Audio Dope Headz. Thaddeus Fathead will take to the stage to deliver his low growl flow over synths and hi-hat stutters. Lastly, Speakerbox member and Soul Power man Slim COD is set to bless the mic with his mellow political poetry. It's a wide mix of rap styles from all around at this all-ages show. —Heath Ellison FRIDAY