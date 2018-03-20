Y'all, Jay-Z and Beyoncé are coming to Williams-Brice in August and pre-sales start TOMORROW

click to enlarge
There we were, just minding our own business this morning when the words "JAY-Z AND BEYONCÉ add OTR II Stop at Williams-Brice Stadium" landed in our inbox.
That's right, after the initial tour dates stuck mostly to the cookie cutter outdoor amphitheater and big city sports arena circuit, the royal family of American music added more dates to their OTR II tour to include the 80,000+ capacity Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C on August 21, 2018.
Ticket pre-sales start TOMORROW, Wednesday, March 21 on Ticketmaster
.
A look at tickets in Miami seems to suggest that prices range from about $54 for nosebleeds to more than $1,000 for VIP, including $780 to stand in front of the stage and get a whiff of Queen B - though we highly suggest you don't touch her
.
Still, it could prove harder (and pricier) to snag tickets in S.C. seeing as this is the only OTR II stop in the Palmetto State.
We have so many questions. How awkward do you think it will be to hear Bey Lemonade-ing while Jay hangs out backstage? Will Jay's rumored fling, and the inspiration for many a sassy lip sync, Becky With the Good Hair, make an appearance like she did at Charleston Fashion Week last year
?
It's too early to tell, but we'll be keeping our ears to the ground for you nonetheless.
See you there.
Here's the trailer for the tour via Tidal: