Three ways you can get early tickets to Beyoncé/Jay-Z at Williams-Brice

When pre-sales start tomorrow, there are three ways Beyoncé/Jay-Z fans can snag a coveted seat as members-only pre-sales for the August 21 show get underway.
Citi cardholders:
Since Citi is the official credit card for the OTR stadium tour, Citi cardholders can buy tickets early, from Wed. March 21 at noon to Sat. March 24 at 5 p.m.
More info at CitiPrivatePass.com.
Tidal subscribers:
Subscribers to the music streaming service Tidal, owned by Jay himself with other musicians, can find out how to get early access to tickets by logging in at Tidal.com
. If you're not a member, you can start a free 30-day trial. Tidal pre-sales will run March 21 at 10 a.m. through Sat. March 24 at 5 p.m.
Beyhive members:
Hop on Beyoncé's email list, aka the Beyhive, at Beyonce.com
for yet another early shot at tickets to the stadium show. Beyhive and Tidal pre-sales follow the same schedule: Wed. March 21 at 10 a.m. through Sat. March 24 at 5 p.m.
General tickets go on sale to the public on Mon. March 26. LiveNation.com via the Live Nation app, ticketmaster.com, the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena, or at 1-(800) 745-3000.