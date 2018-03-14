David Byne brings American Utopia tour to the PAC

David Byrne will bring his American Utopia tour to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Sun. Sept. 23.
Yesterday the Talking Heads founder also released American Utopia: Detroit, a video (above) featuring the students of the Detroit School of Arts' (DSA) Vocal Jazz Ensemble performing his song, "Everybody's Coming to My House," off Byrne's most recent solo record, American Utopia.
Byrne said, “When I saw what the DSA students did with my song, it completely changed the way I thought of it. In fact, it changed the meaning of the song — I realized it was about inclusion, welcoming, and not being alone. It’s a more generous interpretation of the song than what I do with my voice. We ARE all in the same house — if we want to be. Just goes to show how a song can change (radically!) depending on who is singing it.”
American Utopia: Detroit is one part of the latest installment of Byrne's Reasons to Be Cheerful series, named after the song by the late Ian Dury. The series highlights stories recognizing the darkness and complexity of today while inspiring optimism and brighter alternatives. Byrne has spent the past year gathering examples of such stories — everything from musical acts, technology breakthroughs, new ideas in urban planning or transport, and more.
Last night, Byrne appeared on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah, discussing the making of the DSA video and its ties to the new record as well as his RTBC series. You can watch it here.
Tickets are sale this Fri. March 16 at 10 a.m. at the PAC advance ticket office, via Ticketmaster, or charge-by-phone at 800-745-3000.