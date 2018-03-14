Beat Juice: 11 Questions with Lindsay Holler

click to enlarge
OHM Radio fundraiser guru, talented musician, and boss lady extraordinaire are just a few hats local singer-songwriter Lindsay Holler wears around town. Holler stays busy with her Women & Series, which has various female artists interpret songs from famous male artists or male-fronted bands like the Rolling Stones.
When Holler isn't gathering other fellow lady vocalists around town to take on the classics, she's a frontwoman for such bands as Matadero, Lindsay Holler's Western Polaroids, and Lindsay Holler and the Hollerettes. Get inside the mind of the woman who is shaping the Charleston music scene one show at a time in this week's Beat Juice.
Best Southern food in town?
Martha Lou's — I'm from a small Southern town and that's Sunday afternoons, right there.
Habit you are currently trying to break?
Procrastination.
Biggest musical inspiration growing up?
Nina Simone — my oldest brother introduced me to her, and it was like nothing I had ever heard before. No bullshit.
Favorite nonprofit?
Ohm Radio — I used to love 96 WAVE and I miss having a local radio station that takes some chances. And Ohm Radio is entirely community operated!
If you could play at any venue in the world, where would it be?
The Ryman (Nashville).
Album that gives you chills every time you give it a listen?
Rain dogs
/ Tom Waits. To quote him "I like beautiful melodies telling me terrible things."
Living up North vs. down South; which is truly better?
Down South (disclaimer ... it's a close race, and my criteria is weird).
All-time favorite boss lady crush?
Tina Fey.
Best coffee spot in the Holy City?
Clara's Coffee. [RIP]
Who would you love to do a collaboration with?
Owen Beverly (Indianola) — my voice really loves singing with his voice.
Any events, projects, or shows coming up that you are excited about?
I've got a few shows coming up: Matadero at The Royal American on 3/18, Women & Tom Petty at The Charleston Music Hall on 3/30, solo show at Home Team BBQ (West Ashley) on 4/11, Lindsay Holler & the Hollerettes at the Tin Roof on 4/20.