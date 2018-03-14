Beat Juice: 11 Questions with Lindsay Holler

click to enlarge BadJon

<a href="http://matadero.bandcamp.com/album/matadero">Matadero by Matadero</a>

OHM Radio fundraiser guru, talented musician, and boss lady extraordinaire are just a few hats local singer-songwriter Lindsay Holler wears around town. Holler stays busy with her Women & Series, which has various female artists interpret songs from famous male artists or male-fronted bands like the Rolling Stones.When Holler isn't gathering other fellow lady vocalists around town to take on the classics, she's a frontwoman for such bands as Matadero, Lindsay Holler's Western Polaroids, and Lindsay Holler and the Hollerettes. Get inside the mind of the woman who is shaping the Charleston music scene one show at a time in this week's Beat Juice.Martha Lou's — I'm from a small Southern town and that's Sunday afternoons, right there.Procrastination.Nina Simone — my oldest brother introduced me to her, and it was like nothing I had ever heard before. No bullshit.Ohm Radio — I used to love 96 WAVE and I miss having a local radio station that takes some chances. And Ohm Radio is entirely community operated!The Ryman (Nashville)./ Tom Waits. To quote him "I like beautiful melodies telling me terrible things."Down South (disclaimer ... it's a close race, and my criteria is weird).Tina Fey.Clara's Coffee. [RIP]Owen Beverly (Indianola) — my voice really loves singing with his voice.I've got a few shows coming up: Matadero at The Royal American on 3/18, Women & Tom Petty at The Charleston Music Hall on 3/30, solo show at Home Team BBQ (West Ashley) on 4/11, Lindsay Holler & the Hollerettes at the Tin Roof on 4/20.