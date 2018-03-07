March 07, 2018 Music+Clubs » Feedback File

PBR’s Dirty Southeast fest continues to rock Charleston 

Dive Bar Delights

By
Share
Tweet
If you haven't checked out a PBR Dirty Southeast fest show yet, time's a tickin' but it's not too late.

Run, don't walk — run — to West Ashley on Friday for one hot, diverse lineup. One of Charleston's top hip-hop artists, Matt Monday will make a rare appearance at Tin Roof on March 9, joined by Special Guest, Brett Nash's perfect rock 'n' roll band. Rumor has it this'll be Secret Guest's last show for a while so get in while the gettin's good. There is zero cover for this show.

Oh, and you should also look into the rest of the fest: Tonight March 7 Derpot, Old 52, Harry Chronic Jr perform at Burn's Alley (free); tomorrow March 8 catch Modern Fires, Hearts on Fire, and Vorhees hit the mic at the Sparrow (free); on March 10 Zion I, Lespecial, and Terraphonics share the Pour House stage($10); and last but not least CUSSES and Drunk Couples will tear up the Recovery Room at absolutely no charge to you.



Tags:

Related Stories

Related Events

  • Dirty Southeast: Matt Monday and Secret Guest @ The Tin Roof

    • Fri., March 9, 9 p.m. Free

Related Locations

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS