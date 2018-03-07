PBR’s Dirty Southeast fest continues to rock Charleston 

If you haven't checked out a PBR Dirty Southeast fest show yet, time's a tickin' but it's not too late.



Run, don't walk — run — to West Ashley on Friday for one hot, diverse lineup. One of Charleston's top hip-hop artists, Matt Monday will make a rare appearance at Tin Roof on March 9, joined by Special Guest, Brett Nash's perfect rock 'n' roll band. Rumor has it this'll be Secret Guest's last show for a while so get in while the gettin's good. There is zero cover for this show.



Oh, and you should also look into the rest of the fest: Tonight March 7 Derpot, Old 52, Harry Chronic Jr perform at Burn's Alley (free); tomorrow March 8 catch Modern Fires, Hearts on Fire, and Vorhees hit the mic at the Sparrow (free); on March 10 Zion I, Lespecial, and Terraphonics share the Pour House stage($10); and last but not least CUSSES and Drunk Couples will tear up the Recovery Room at absolutely no charge to you.







