Charleston airport adds live music to serenade travelers

Braeden Kershner's debut airport performance will be on Thurs. March 8.
The Charleston International Airport will add live music to its list of services starting on Thurs. March 8.
From this week, and continuing through the month of June, Braeden Kershner of the Black Tie Music Academy and other special performers will do their best to entertain travelers at various locations throughout the airport.
“Whether passengers are traveling for business or for leisure, we want anyone who visits the airport to have a pleasant and enjoyable experience," said Charleston County Aviation Authority CEO Paul G. Campbell in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. "Live music will help us do that by creating a welcoming and fun atmosphere for travelers."
Kershner's debut airport performance will be this Thursday from 10:30 am. to 1:30 p.m. in the Central Hall/Arrivals area.
The airport says its decision to morph into a part-time venue was solidified by a "successful live music effort" over the holidays.
You can read a full schedule of performances here
. And don't worry, you'll probably still be able to sneak a headphone up to your ear and power walk to your gate.