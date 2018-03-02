LISTEN: The High Divers' new new, 'Chicora,' is out today

&amp;amp;lt;a href="http://thehighdivers.bandcamp.com/album/chicora"&amp;amp;gt;Chicora by The High Divers&amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;gt;

You've been waiting for it. We've been waiting for it. And now it's here. The High Divers never left us wanting after the utterly perfect debut, but there is more where that came from. Hallelujah,has arrived.While we still have an in-depth feature onwith writer Vincent Harris chatting a little more intimately with the guys from the High Divers, coming to you on March 21, we felt it necessary to give you a head's up on what you should be streaming today in your headphones. Here's a little chat we had this week with vocalist-guitarist Luke Mitchell. Oh, and set your calendars for March 23, the High Divers' album-release show at the Music Farm.'Chicora' has been in our pocket for a long time now. We mixed and mastered it in April of last year, working right up until Mary Alice and I’s wedding. We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to try and top, and in my opinion, I think we did. A lot has happened in the two and a half years since that record. We’re a tighter band, we’ve got a lot of touring under our belts, signed a record deal, and that’s made it so we weren’t afraid to experiment in a lot of different ways on this album.Inspiration for this record came in many different forms. A feeling of gratefulness for family and friends starts to grow the more we travel, so that’s definitely a theme that’s threaded through this record. Also, in a lot of ways, some of my favorite songs on the album were written right before Mary Alice and I got married. The song “Never Let You Down” is probably most reflective of my internal dialogue the few months before we got married.is a bit of a departure for us, and we’re proud of that. We recorded the whole thing ourselves (with the exception of one track we did with Wolfgang Zimmerman, and help from Johnny Delaware here and there), and we did it in our house in the Chicora neighborhood.We lost our minds, got really down on ourselves, second guessed everything, drank too much coffee, stayed up for days, got too stoned ... then slowly found our footing, and somehow made what I think is a really cool album.We are currently on tour with my younger sister’s band, Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones, which is one of the longest tours we’ve ever been on. We started the tour with a sold out show with her at The Commodore in Charleston, and we’re really excited to return with her on March 23rd for a show at Music Farm celebrating our album release! Also supporting the show will be our friends and fellow musicians, 2 Slices, who we feel is really breaking through the scene right now in Charleston.In the upcoming months we will be touring the new album as much as we can, and most likely starting the writing process for the next album.Were so lucky to be a part of such a cool community of bands, and Charleston has been nothing but supportive of us. We couldn’t have gotten this album out without the help of our friends and family, and we can’t thank them enough!