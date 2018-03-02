Friday, March 2, 2018

Band of Horses is recording in Charleston right now

Casual Party. NBD

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Fri, Mar 2, 2018 at 11:19 AM

Cane as you are🤔 @rialtorow

A post shared by Band Of Horses (@bandofhorses) on

If you've been following producer Wolfgang Zimmerman or his Rialto Row on Instagram, you're  clued in by now that the Band of Horses — yep the Band of Horses — are making music as we speak on the peninsula. At Rialto Row.

But late last night, Band of Horses themselves gave Rialto Row a shoutout on the ole Insta, having fun with the studio's "Cane as you are" welcome mat.

So what's the scoop? You'll have to read our March 21 issue to find out. So stay tuned, friends, and let's hear it for the crew at Rialto Row, Zimmerman's state-of-the-art studio that's been a long time comin'.

Topics: Local Bands, Local Musicians, Visiting Acts

Tags: ,

  |  

Location

Related Events

  • High Water Festival @ Riverfront Park

    • Sat., April 21 and Sun., April 22

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS