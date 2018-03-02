Friday, March 2, 2018
Band of Horses is recording in Charleston right now
Casual Party. NBD
Posted
by Kelly Rae Smith
on Fri, Mar 2, 2018 at 11:19 AM
Topics: Local Bands, Local Musicians, Visiting Acts
If you've been following producer Wolfgang Zimmerman
or his Rialto Row
on Instagram, you're clued in by now that the Band of Horses — yep the
Band of Horses — are making music as we speak on the peninsula. At Rialto Row.
But late last night, Band of Horses themselves gave Rialto Row a shoutout on the ole Insta, having fun with the studio's "Cane as you are" welcome mat.
So what's the scoop? You'll have to read our March 21 issue to find out. So stay tuned, friends, and let's hear it for the crew at Rialto Row, Zimmerman's state-of-the-art studio that's been a long time comin'.
Tags: Band of Horses, Image