Michael Flynn announces new album, tour dates with Jump, Little Children

Former Charlestonian Michael Flynn (Slow Runner) revealed on his new website
last week that he has a new album up his sleeve, the first since 2014’s impeccable Face in the Clouds. The record, Pretend Like
, is set for a spring release. “It’s pretty different than the last solo release, but hey I’m just out here living my truth, hollering into the void while the world shrugs and keeps walking.” he said.
“If you really listened to Bon Jovi songs growing up, you knew damn well life wasn’t going to be easy and sure enough, he was right. But sometimes it feels temporarily easy, or full of the possibility of easiness, and 2018 is kind of feeling like that to me so far. Feels good.”
Flynn also revealed he’ll be hitting the road with Jump, Little Children (more on that here
) in the fall. Flynn said, “Like Hugh Grant dancing down the stairs in Love, Actually I’m kind of feeling myself.”
Tour tickets go on sale at 3 p.m. today here
