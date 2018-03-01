Jump, Little Children tour(s) tickets go on sale today

Jump, Little Children are full of surprises lately. First, a new album announcement a couple months back and now the band has revealed not one but two sets of 2018 tour dates.
The crew will spend some time in Greer, S.C. (with Charleston’s Katie Rose), Raleigh, N.C. (with Joe Kwon & Friends — this is a free show at Thrive Fest), and Atlanta in May. But the kicker is the fall tour a.k.a. the album release tour, which must mean that new collection, their first in, oh, over 10 years, is coming along swimmingly — its release date is Tues. Sept. 18.
According to a Facebook live video from the band last night, it's the first true Jump tour since 2005, or "back in the day," as drummer Evan Bivins says.
On Thurs. Sept. 20, the guys will kickoff the record support tour in Charlotte. Jump will be joined by singer-songwriter Michael Flynn in Columbia on Sat. Sept. 22 for a few dates. The band wraps up in, of course, Charleston on Tues. Oct. 6 at the Charleston Music Hall.
Tickets go on sale today at 3 p.m. here
.
Oh, and if you haven’t pre-ordered their album via PledgeMusic, go ahead and go to here
and do that. Jump will be adding fun tour-related incentives soon, too, including VIP pre-show hangs, a night out on the town in NYC, and more.
Vocalist-multi-instrumentalist Matt Bivins encourages fans to jump on those tickets today, particularly for dates outside the South. If the band can prove they're in demand in markets like NYC and Boston, they can book a second night in the area. So, in other words, everyone wins. Twice.
Go get 'em, y'all.