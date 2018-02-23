Friday, February 23, 2018

With the release of "Sunset Unlmtd," Matt Monday aims to drop two albums in 2018

This is real life

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Fri, Feb 23, 2018 at 2:58 PM


Matt Monday isn’t messin' around with 2018, as is evidenced by the incoming jazz-infused “Sunset Unlmtd.” The single, which you really should have on repeat today, is Monday’s latest, and it’s off Filthy 2.

If you've been following, then the answer to your question is:
No, you’re not just in some kind of wonderful dream: that’s the second album Monday has promised this year. Yes. This is real life. Two Matt Monday albums are comin’ atcha with a spring release for Filthy 2 and a Candy Paint Playgrounds live date set for late 2018.

In the meantime, settle into the sound of “Sunset Unlmtd” as vocalist Martin “Groomz” Grooms hooks you in the chorus, soulfully pleading, “I don’t wanna hurt nobody, mama.”

The single was written and produced by Monday. Black Dave recorded and arranged it, while Patrick Marzett contributed trumpet to the track.

Monday says, “I’m releasing a lot of my production this year, so expect more of this.”

Oh we will, Matt Monday, we will.

