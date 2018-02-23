With the release of "Sunset Unlmtd," Matt Monday aims to drop two albums in 2018

Matt Monday isn’t messin' around with 2018, as is evidenced by the incoming jazz-infused “Sunset Unlmtd.” The single, which you really should have on repeat today, is Monday’s latest, and it’s offIf you've been following, then the answer to your question is:No, you’re not just in some kind of wonderful dream: that’s the second album Monday has promised this year. Yes. This is real life. Two Matt Monday albums are comin’ atcha with a spring release forand alive date set for late 2018.In the meantime, settle into the sound of “Sunset Unlmtd” as vocalist Martin “Groomz” Grooms hooks you in the chorus, soulfully pleading, “I don’t wanna hurt nobody, mama.”The single was written and produced by Monday. Black Dave recorded and arranged it, while Patrick Marzett contributed trumpet to the track.Monday says, “I’m releasing a lot of my production this year, so expect more of this.”Oh we will, Matt Monday, we will.