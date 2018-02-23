Just In: Your pre-High Water plans at the Royal American

This isn't the first time I've said this: the chance to see Nicole Atkins alone is reason enough to hightail it to High Water. But in case you missed out on the now sold-out fest, not to worry: Atkins, along with part-time Charlestonian Indianola, and the Wild Reeds, also a stellar High Water act, will perform at the Royal American the night before the fest starts — that is, the evening of 4-20.
Atkins and Indianola will also tour together beginning April 18 in Birmingham, Ala., finishing up in May at Woodstock, N.Y.
Though Indianola, the nostalgic rock 'n' roll solo project of Owen Beverly, isn't an official High Water artist (they played the inaugural 2017 edition), there's hope — because we live to predict this kind of thing — that he and Joel T. Hamilton (Mechanical River) will join forces again, as it was so last year, for an InLaws song or two during the Shrimp Records Family Band slot on the Edisto stage on Sat. April 22 at 4:15 p.m. Fingers crossed?
You can catch Atkins during High Water on Sat. April 21 at 1:45 p.m. over at the Stono stage, while the Wild Reeds hit the Edisto stage on Sun. April 22 at 4 p.m.
In the meantime, this Royal American bill sure as hell will do, and tickets'll go fast. They're $13, and the gig starts at 9 p.m. Smoke 'em if ya got 'em, and snag your tickets here.